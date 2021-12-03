Gasoline Additives Market 2021 Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Key Players Global and Assessment to 2031

The gasoline additives market enjoys a significant portion in the overall fuel additives marketplace which involves gasoline additives, diesel additives, etc. Gasoline additives can be fundamentally differentiated from the gasoline blending components on the basis of concentrations. While gasoline blending components are added in high concentrations (>1%), gasoline additives are added in low concentrations (typically lower than 1%). The mixing of gasoline additives occurs at refineries, terminals/depots (gasoline distribution system), and at the discretion of users (gasoline vehicle system).

By Product Type:

Deposit Control Additives

Anti-knock Additives

Fluidizers

Friction Modifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Antioxidants

Combustion Improvers

Metal Deactivators

Markers & Dyes

Lubricity Improvers

Emulsion Preventatives (Demulsifiers/Dehazers)

Octane Boosters

Detergents & Dispersants

Anti-static Agents

Anti-valve Seat Recession

Pipeline Drag Reducing Additives

Anti-icing Additives

Miscellaneous & Multi-function Additives

By Channel:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

