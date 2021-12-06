Here’s How Impact Indicators and Tilt Sensors Protect Your Bottom Line

London, UK, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Three in 10 package returns are attributed to product damage. If your business ships items to clients and customers, product damage obtained while in transit can be quite costly. Did you know that replacing broken items can cost 17 times higher than the original price of having them delivered? This is why it’s only advisable for enterprises like you to invest in modern devices like tilt sensors to avoid such a situation.

However, tilt sensor solutions and impact indicators aren’t just about minimising product damage. They can ultimately protect your bottom line. Here’s how.

Minimised product damage. When you affix impact indicators and tilt sensor gadgets to your cargo, it will turn red whenever the package tilts over a certain angle or is totally upended. This will help immediately alert handlers to check your package for probable damage and take the necessary actions to address it. It can also deter logistics staff from mishandling your item in the first place.

Optimised freight expenses. As mentioned, you have to pay more just to replace a damaged product. This is an inefficiency that can prove to be costly on your side, significantly disrupting your cash flow if it happens to more than a few packages.

Less need for PR-related costs. When your end customers receive a damaged good, it’s not just about simply replacing that with a new one. You have to spend more for public relations to fix the damage this logistics issue has caused to your reputation. The value of this PR expenditure depends on how huge the scale of the damage is. If it has affected several of your consumers, you have to be held accountable and give your customers (including your potential ones) peace of mind that this concern will be dealt with accordingly.

Lower insurance costs. Tilt sensors and other modern technological innovations also provide you a chance to lower insurance costs for your packages. By claiming that you’ve invested in top-quality technology to protect your goods, you can better negotiate for lower rates or premiums.

More loyalty from customers, better reputation. The best way to improve any company’s bottom line is to earn the loyalty of consumers and attract more people that will also patronise their products. If you keep your products protected by implementing several measures like tilt sensor solutions, you’re enticing your audience to be more trustful of your offerings and your services. More patronisers and optimised freight expenses can significantly boost your income.

