VIBINGLIVE launches unpredictable music from Africa as the vibe of global parties.

New York, NY, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Millennials appear to listen to music differently; they do not care about strategic music chords, patterns; notes of music that need to be arranged in a verse-chorus-verse-chorus-bridge-chorus-chorus sequence. What is that? The disruptive pop music culture has taken on a new turn towards African music; building a global music culture that is accessible, unpredictable and entertaining. Africa music is the vibe of the party.

The COVID19 pandemic has led to new habits that have stayed with young people who have explored new music through streaming platforms including VibingLIVE.

VibingLIVE provides a play collection of curated music for a listener who does not want to pick a playlist and likes the idea of a DJ mixing down a feat play of 50 songs in 60 minutes. The music vibe is a feature of unpredictable and highly familiar songs from Nigeria, Ghana South Africa and other Africa countries currently accessed in over 60 cities globally. Music that works has always been a close pal to rely on; good music will get anyone into a mood and keep them in a vibe of good mental health.

According to the Founder, Femi Amele “the rise of curated music and talk appeals to unpredictability and the need of a listener to connect with a familiar surprise. Our content providers share their works from communities and cities in Africa bringing an astounding measure of creativity as DJs, podcasters and artistes. They are entertaining and engaging the world using our platform as a digital exchange in curations in ways that matter best to vibers.

The average listening time per thousands of our people under age 35 years across our platforms is 15mins, for those numbers are disruptive of existing music culture and also a delight to know someone has stayed on longer through our VibingLIVE app, website or secondary freemium platforms.”

VIBINGLIVE was launched on July 29, 2020, and have remained connected to music lovers from over 100 cities through multi-internet platforms; clubs, silent parties and virtual parties.

So much has changed about how people listen to songs and get involved with all streams of emotion that break out all over them. Our contents appeal to music and talk enthusiasts who enjoy our non-stop delivery. We enjoy the opportunity to bring VIBINGLIVE as music that works and works to improve mental health stability, build global sensations and a reputation for Africa on creative interests.

VibingLIVE is available in Google and Apple store with 3 freemium channels including Vibing Live DJ, Vibing Gospel and Vibing Talk on the app, website, and on over 100 secondary listening platforms and directory.

