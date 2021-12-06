Frankfurt, Germany, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — How would you like to learn from industry leaders at a conference by the nation’s leading Pediatric professional organization? The largest group of 37th International Conference on Psychiatry and Mental Health, more than 300 professional and student attendees.

Its annual Psychiatric Congress 2022 is your opportunity to develop your skills, share ideas, learn fresh ways to grow yourself and your research, all while immersing yourself in a fostered community of professionals and resources that can enhance career knowledge.

Attend for sessions, keynotes and networking, and keep coming back for the killer opportunity to connect with leading Psychiatrist, Researchers, Doctors, Vendors and Company Managers.

In 2021, Psychiatric Congress virtually for the first time and explored social injustice, strategic communications, misinformation, the pandemic and more — stay tuned for details about what 2022 has to offer!

Attendees Can:

Take advantage of opportunities to learn insights about Psychiatry and Mental Health Congress from a variety of oral and poster presentations.

and from a variety of oral and poster presentations. Meet and network with Neurology ranging from students to deans , faculty , and researchers .

to , , and . Take advantage of opportunities to collaborate with Psychology experts from around the world.

Attend prominent plenary sessions about relevant issues affecting mental health care and the recent techniques adapted in Neuroscience.

All submitted conference papers will be peer reviewed by competent reviewers. The post conference proceedings will be abstracted and indexed in Psychiatry and Mental Health with DOI.

Conference Date: April 11-12, 2022 at Frankfurt, Germany

Abstract Submission Deadline: March 10, 2022

Early Bird Registration End: January 30, 2022

Abstract Submission / Registration: psychiatry[@]meetingsnexpo.com

General Queries: psychiatry[@]meetingsnexpo.com