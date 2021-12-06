Pinot Noir to be the Most Attractive Segment in Rose Wine Market During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Rose Wine Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Market Taxonomy Product Type Pinot Noir

Merlot

Grenache

Malbec Sales Channel Modern Trade

Grocery Store

Convenience Store

E-Commerce

Other Retail Format Body Type Light Bodied

Medium Bodied

Full-Bodied Sweetness Level Dry

Semi-sweet

Sweet (Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Considered the oldest form of wine, rose wine is probably the easiest to make, especially with the skin contact technique. While rose wine incorporates color from the grape skin, it isn’t enough to classify it as a red wine. The three main ways to produce rose wine are saignée, blending, and skin contact. Rose wine can be sparkling, semi-sparkling, and still and can vary wildly in terms of its sweetness.The color can be all the way from a deep, dark purple to a pale onion-skin orange. Rose wines can be made from a number of grapes that can be grown across the world, making the rose wine market truly global in nature. This report, published by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global rose wine market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction. Scope The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global rose wine market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Rose wine manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global food & beverage sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to rose wine. Summary The report commences with a brief information of the global rose wine market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global rose wine market. Overview The next section offers an overview of the global rose wine market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – rose wine. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients. In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global rose wine market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of rose wine. With continuous evolution of the food & beverage sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for rose wine manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section. Considering the wide scope of the global rose wine market and to offer in-depth insights, Fact.MR’s report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast. The rose wine market is on track to grow to more than US$ 3.2 billion by the end of the forecast period and witness a modest CAGR of 2.6% from 2017 to 2022. Dry wine is anticipated to account for a 1/3 rd revenue share of the rose wine market by sweetness level and it will grow by just over US$ 100 million in the five-year study period. Europe and North America are expected to record an identical CAGR but the former will be considerably larger than the latter, making it imperative to focus on the Europe dry wine market

revenue share of the rose wine market by sweetness level and it will grow by just over US$ 100 million in the five-year study period. Europe and North America are expected to record an identical CAGR but the former will be considerably larger than the latter, making it imperative to focus on the Europe dry wine market Semi-sweet wine could be considered the best of both worlds between dry and sweet wine which is probably why it represents the largest revenue share in the rose wines market. The Europe semi-sweet wine market is the only one greater than US$ 485 million by end 2022 which is almost as large as North America and APEJ combined

The light bodied segment is posed to witness a modest CAGR of 3.3% from the period from 2017 to 2022 and companies would do well to target Europe as it is the only region that is predicted to be worth half a billion dollars by the end of the forecast period. The medium body segment is a market opportunity worth approx. US$ 1.3 billion in end 2022. Key stakeholders in the rose wine market could focus on APEJ as the region can be thought of as a market for the long-term

The e-commerce segment currently contributes a fifth of the revenue share in the rose wine market but is likely to become more important in the days ahead. Improving Internet infrastructure in emerging economies will make consumers there more comfortable with online purchases and they should substantially benefit from the flexibility and convenience offered by e-commerce portals. The APEJ region in particular is a mobile-first region that will drive the global e-commerce rose wine market for some time to come

The modern trade segment comprises more than a third of the rose wine market by sales channel and it is projected to retain this share going forward. Europe consists of almost 2/5 th the regional contribution and it may well be worth nearly US$ 440 million by end 2022

the regional contribution and it may well be worth nearly US$ 440 million by end 2022 The grocery store segment is half the size of the modern trade segment in the rose wine market but a market opportunity of over US$ 475 million can only be ignored by companies at their own peril

