The Vitamin D Market is estimated to account for about USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 1.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2025. The vitamin D market has been growing in accordance with the rise in demand and consumption of feed around the world. The feed industry is witnessing an upward trend in demand for enriched feed products, which supports the demand for nutritional additives such as vitamin D. The key driving factors of the vitamin D market include increasing consumer concerns regarding maintaining a balanced diet and growing consumer awareness about several diseases caused by vitamin D deficiency. Food fortification is one of the major trends, which is fueling the vitamin D market in the functional food & beverage industry.

The vitamin D market is witnessing strong growth due to an increase in the prevalence of vitamin D deficiencies

The prevalence of vitamin D deficiencies in several countries is one of the major factors fueling the growth of vitamin D market. According to the estimates of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vitamin D deficiency is prevalent in 8.0% of Americans. Deficiency of vitamin D causes rickets in children and osteoporosis in adults. It has also been associated with common cancers, hypertension, and infectious diseases. Children need vitamin D for the development of skeletal structure and tooth enamel. The deficiency of vitamin D in infants can have adverse consequences such as growth failure, ethargy, irritability, rickets, and a predisposition to respiratory infections during infancy.

By application, the vitamin D market was dominated by the pharmaceuticals segment in 2019, in terms of value. However, the segment is valued higher, due to the high cost associated with the IU level or potency level of vitamin D used in the pharmaceutical industry. Further, very low quantity of vitamin D is used in pharmaceuticals, due to its high quality, and thus, the volume market is comparatively less than other applications. Globally, the volume market is dominated by the feed & pet food segment in the market. The pharmaceuticals segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to its wide usage in health supplements, injectable, and capsules.

The deficiency of vitamin D is widespread in Asia Pacific, particularly in South and Southeast Asia. Rickets (a deformity due to “soft bones”) is very common in China and is a result of poor vitamin D consumption. Furthermore, the rise in income levels and significant consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products are expected to provide promising prospects for the growth and diversification of the region’s functional food & beverage products, in turn, leading to growth in the consumption of vitamin-infused products, and thereby driving the market growth.

The key players in the vitamin D market include Koninkljike DSM N.V (The Netherlands), Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co Ltd (China), Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co Ltd (China), Fermenta Biotech Ltd (India), Xiamen Jindawei Vitamin Co Ltd (China), BASF Se (Germany), Dishman Group (India), Taizhou Haisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (China), Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd (China), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), PHW Group (Germany), Bio-Tech Pharmacal (US), Divi’s Nutraceutical (India), Synthesia (CZE), Hangzhou Think Chemical Co Ltd (China), Sichuan Neijiang Huixin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (China), Kingdom Nutrition Inc (US), McKinley Resources Inc (Texas), New Gen Pharma Inc (US), Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (China), Pharmavit (The Netherlands), Tocris Bioscience (UK), Lycored (Israel), Stabicoat Vitamins (India), and Spectrum Chemical Mfg Corp (US). The key market players, along with the other players, adopted various business strategies such as new product launches, expansions, and joint ventures & agreements in the last few years to meet the growing demand for vitamin D.

