Frederic Bernard, PianoPassion release new single ‘A Murderous Romance’

FREIBURG, Germany, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — The composer, pianist and arranger Frederic Bernard (AKA PianoPassion) has released his latest major single, “A Murderous Romance.” Gentle, shadowy, and bearing hints of treachery and diversified human drama – though with the pinnacle of keeping a classical essence. “A Murderous Romance” showcases PianoPassion’s admirement for musical storytelling without lyrics, but also strongly emphases his craft in classical music writing. In addition to the considerable talents of PianoPassion, himself, “A Murderous Romance” also boasts ethereal cello work by Steven Schumann.

“I always have the goal of getting the final master as organic as possible,” says Bernard. “I love to get live musicians involved whenever I can.”

Frederic Bernard cites as main artistic influences for his new single Camille Saint-Saens’ “The Swan,” as well as other chamber pieces of the late Romantic Era, which also includes the work of Joe Hisaishi and John Williams, particularly the score for “Seven Years in Tibet.” With an emphasis on morbid delicacy, startling insinuation and bare-bones phrasing, “A Murderous Romance” by PianoPassion might be both an instant classic as well as a modern outlay of a 19th-century work for “modern ears.”

Asked to describe the overall theme of “A Murderous Romance,” PianoPassion writes:

“It might sound cliché, but for me it is a declaration of love to music — chamber music, to be precise … Bittersweetness, deep passion, but also a hint of sorrow and darkness. I think it is the mixture of romantic and very serious momentums, which makes this piece of music so powerful.”

Frederic Bernard is largely known for his viral hit “Underwater Wonderscapes” (aka “Swarm of Fish”), which reached TikTok’s Intl. Top-60 chart. This music originated from the third entry of his “Piano Stories” series, mostly an outlay of solo piano albums in their purest and original form. The series will receive its latest release “Piano Stories VI: Tears and Sadness Pt. 2” before 2022. In addition to his ventures into independent classically-inspired piano releases, the University of Freiburg -trained Bernard has had his work performed with lush orchestras in Budapest and Moscow. Companies featuring his pieces include Sony, Intel, LG, Canon, Doritos, Sixt, Virgin Galactics, AXA, Time Inc., BBC, Discovery Channel, National Geographic, and many more. Bernard has collaborated with such notables as YouTube sensation Rudy Mancuso, K-Pop idol Cho Kyuhyun, and famed Jewish singer Benny Friedman. His scores also appear in a broad variety of feature films.

Asked if he had any message for his fans, Bernard states, “I hope the listeners can hear the title in the music and can absorb the passion we’ve put into this release.”

“A Murderous Romance” by Frederic Bernard/PianoPassion is available on all digital music stores. Get in early, classical music fans.

Frederic Bernard/PianoPassion Official Website —

https://fredericbernardmusic.com/

YouTube —

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1EMqo0PZgLmtoSNZCKn7-w

Spotify —

Apple Music —

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/pianopassion/960415077

SoundCloud —

https://soundcloud.com/fredericbernard