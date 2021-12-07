Electric Scooter Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2030

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Electric Scooter Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global electric scooter market size is likely to account for USD 42.0 billion by 2030, as per a new report by Million Insights. The market is predicted to register 7.7% CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Growing focus on achieving zero-emission, favorable government initiatives and increasing investment to propel the sustainable mobility solution are driving the market growth. Owing to advancement in technology, e-scooters with improved efficiency and longer battery life have been introduced.

Government across the globe are offering incentives on the purchase of e-vehicles. Such initiatives work as a catalyst in the growth of the market. In addition, governments are investing a significant amount in the development of necessary infrastructure.

Depending on the battery, SLA batteries dominated the market in 2019. However, owing to the increasing popularity of Li-ion batteries, SLA segment is losing its market share. Li-ion battery is anticipated to register over 10% CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Moreover, these batteries are anticipated to witness significant price reduction in the near future, thereby, lowering the overall cost of the vehicle.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Greater than 48V batteries are likely to register over 11% CAGR from 2020 to 2030.

In 2019, Asia Pacific led to the market with USD 13.9 billion of market value.

North America is likely to register the highest CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

Voltage Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

24V

36V

48V

Greater than 48V

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

