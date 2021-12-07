Isopropyl Acetate Market 2021: Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2031

The global isopropyl acetate market is slated to expand at a steady CAGR of around 5% through 2031, backed by high demand from personal care and printing industries. Growing consumer demand for personal care products and improving hygiene standards have infused prominence to isopropyl acetate. Burgeoning demand is also being witnessed for isopropyl acetates to be used in printing inks and pharmaceutical applications across the globe. Increasing application along with innovation and advancements in providing exemplary applications has cultivated market penetration globally for isopropyl acetate.

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

By Grade >98% <98%

By Function Additives Intermediates Plasticizers Stabilizers Others

By Application Automotive OEM Coatings Refinishes Plastics Architectural Coatings Wood Coatings Printing Inks Packaging Components & Inks Personal Care Ingredients Pharmaceuticals Cleaning Fluids Perfumes & Fragrances Others



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

