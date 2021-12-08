White Glove Delivery is Smokin’ Fast in The Big Apple. Home Grow System Ready to Go

New York City, NY, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Many New Yorkers gnash their teeth over lingering supply chain and shipping concerns. Now they can exhale.

In stock and swiftly delivered via the white glove treatment to residents of the Metro New York City area, the trade-marked Armoire, a turnkey solution to cannabis home grow, is ready to go. A dedicated fleet of trucks is poised to roll.

Designed by Green Goddess Supply, The Armoire has an heirloom furniture-inspired look, child proof lock, ergonomic design and even your most judgmental and disapproving aunt would not suspect that you are growing cannabis in your living room, home office or den.

The Armoire requires only two minutes of care daily to garner an impressive yield of 3-5 ounces of dried, hand-crafted flower in as little as 60 days.

Eric Robichaud, CEO of Green Goddess Supply asserted, “Measuring just over four feet tall (50”) and just over 2 feet wide (25”), The Armoire is an impressive size and arrives essentially set up and ready to grow. Although sturdy and solid, we make sure it is delivered with white glove care so that even the cannabis curious can start growing on day one. If you can water a house plant once a day, then you can now grow clean, healthy, top shelf bud quickly and easily, with no experience necessary.”

The Armoire is available in three finishes – Black, Cherry and Barn Board (aka “Shabby Chic”). The models are currently priced at $1,595 MSRP.

Equipped with a high quality Australian carbon scrubber and 12 spectrum and high PAR, low-heat proprietary LED lighting, The Armoire inhibits mold, odor and pests. As a closed system, it is extremely quiet and also makes it difficult for pests to gain access. Childproof magnetic locks ensures that no one accidentally opens the cabinet.

Each Armoire comes with 90 days of complimentary concierge support. Live and experienced cultivators answer questions and trouble shoot, if necessary.

About Green Goddess Supply:

Green Goddess Supply is a “cultivation to consumption” cannabis lifestyle brand offering a line of high-quality products to grow, store, prep and consume hemp flower and cannabis products. The company sells direct to consumers at MSRP through its website, and also offers wholesale and distributor accounts to brick and mortar storefronts and industry distributors. Green Goddess Supply strives to exceed expectations and delight customers with quality products and amazing customer service.

The Armoire is a trademark of Green Goddess Supply. Green Goddess Supply is a privately held company headquartered in Boston, MA with additional distributions centers in Los Angeles, CA; Long Island City, New York and Pooler, Georgia. For more information about Green Goddess Supply, visit the website at https://www.GreenGoddessSupply.com