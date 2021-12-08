Meetanshi Becomes Google Partner Agency

Gujarat, India, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — We, at Meetanshi, are proud to announce that we have achieved a new milestone in providing excellent eCommerce solutions to our clients all over the globe. It becomes our utmost pleasure to announce that we have been accredited the Google partner badge and have become one of the leading Google Ads services providing companies.

Meetanshi has always thrived to exceed excellence in providing eCommerce and digital marketing solutions and getting Google accreditation is one of the important achievements that we strive for. Getting Google accreditation means that we have achieved unparalleled expertise in Google Ads and have passed relevant exams.

Our working principle is simple. Team Meetanshi focuses on strengthening the foundation or basis to achieve marketing success. We have met a rigorous set of requirements to become the Google partner agency. For instance, we have maintained at least a 70% performance score and proved our expertise.

“We have always thrived to exceed our client’s expectations through excellent eCommerce and digital marketing services. Earning a Google partner badge is the outcome of team Meetanshi’s hard work, dedication, and expertise in the field,” said the Chief Marketing Officer at Meetanshi. “At Meetanshi, we consider hitting no brakes on the path of success. Our next goal is to become a Google Premier Partner Agency,” he added.

Being a Google Partner, we will now have access to specialized training, resources, events, and priority support to help our clients achieve their marketing goals. It will add to our digital marketing expertise and will allow Meetanshi and its clientele to achieve eCommerce excellence more efficiently.

About Meetanshi

Meetanshi is one of the leading names in the eCommerce development and digital marketing services that hail from Gujarat, India. Over years, we have expanded our areas of expertise from Magento to other eCommerce platforms and digital marketing domains. Till date, we have served more than 10,000 happy customers across the globe.

We help online business owners to scale or grow their businesses through customized development services, products, and digital marketing. We thrive to provide result-oriented solutions that every client is looking for!

Contact:

