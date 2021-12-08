Aluminium Dry Van Container Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR Value of 2.8% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Aluminium Dry Van Container market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Aluminium Dry Van Container

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1015

The dry van container market is awash with assets. A wide majority of these assets have become disconnected, thereby entailing challenges apropos of issues associated with their performance and relevant operations. Dry van container integrated with machine-to-machine (M2M) technology, which provide real-time intelligence on their location and status, is becoming the new norm in the logistics and transportation industry. A new analytical research study of Fact.MR envisages the dry van container market to record a modest 3.5% volume CAGR over the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

Sensing the load-specific requirements for dry van containers in the logistics and transportation industry, manufacturers have developed dry van container across a wide range of sizes. 40 ft. high cube dry van container continues to remain in high demand, with the study forecasting sales of this size variant to exceed 1,500,000 TEU by 2028-end. Additionally, steady demand is foreseen for 20 ft. and 40 ft. dry van container during the forecast period. Albeit, 40 ft. dry van container accounted for relatively higher market volume share in 2017, sales of 20 ft. dry van container are projected to outgrow those of 40 ft. dry van container by 2028-end.

Remote container management is cutting down on requirement for inspections of manual equipment across the value chain. This is further helping to curtail cost of dry van container as well as shipping as a whole – a crucial consideration is the current straitened shipping climate. Remote management of dry van containers significantly aids in reducing risks of data collection-associated human errors.

Key stakeholders in the dry van container market have developed intelligent devices by leveraging cloud-based software and insights gleaned from the data analytics platform. These devices are further providing manufacturers, retailers, shippers, and carriers of dry van container with real-time visibility of the freight-carrying assets. Such devices, including advanced sensors and systems, are bid to indirectly underpin growth of the dry van container market, by enhancing fleet utilization, security, efficient maintenance, profitability, and faster turns.

“Leased fleet is currently illustrating dominance over transport operators-owned fleet, as companies continue to move forth toward dry van container leasing. Leasing companies accounted for major shares of container purchases, and it is highly likely that the status quo persists over the next decade. Additionally, container manufacturing staged a high rebound in 2017, with dry van container building more – recovering from the slump sales in 2016” says a lead analyst, logistics and transportation, at Fact.MR.

North America persists as one of the leading dry van container market, third to Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Europe respectively. Demand & supply trends of the dry van container in the region is significantly supported by notable contribution of the freight transportation system. Over one-third of economic activity in the port sector of the U.S. is underpinned by the containerized shipping sector, which in turn involves significant use of dry van container.

Nature of the dry van container market in Europe is witnessing a transformation from being competitive to a more concentrated landscape, with significant changes in carriers and operators. Openness of economies and limited trade negotiations, coupled with smooth operations of European companies in emerging markets of Africa and Asia, will continue to support growth of the dry van container market in Europe.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) continue to be the head of the spear in the dry van container market, in terms of value and volume. Majority of the APEJ’s dry van container market is concentrated in Greater China, which is foreseen to account for nearly half value as well as volume share of the market in APEJ. Status quo of APEJ in the dry van container market will continue to persist, underpinned majorly by dry bulk trade that bases itself on the requirements of the metal industries in the region.

Dry Van Container Market: Scrutinized Assessment on Regional Segments

Weighted chapters have been included in the report on the dry van container market, which impart forecast on the regional markets.

These chapters illuminate the regional macros (business, economic, and political environment outlook), which are most likely expected to have a significant impact on growth of the dry van container market in the near future.

Country-specific assessment on demand for the dry van container has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation, volume analysis and forecast, price point assessment, price index, and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics.

Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report

