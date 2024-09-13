Polymer Binders Market Trends: Innovations Enhancing Performance and Sustainability

The global polymer binders market size is expected to reach USD 56.68 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributed to increasing urbanization, the construction and automotive industries, public infrastructure development, and innovation in polymer technology, which are expected to fuel the growth.

The global market is experiencing a trend of using lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions in several industries, including automotive and aerospace, which is creating opportunities for polymer binders used in composite materials and lightweight components.

The report “Polymer Binders Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Type (Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate, Latex, Polyurethane, Polyester), By Form, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030” is available now to Grand View Research customers and can also be purchased directly

Moreover, introducing advanced manufacturing technologies such as 3D printing and smart manufacturing can drive demand for innovative polymer binders that increase productivity and compatibility with these technologies.

However, polymer binders market restraints can be volatility in raw material prices, such as petroleum-based products and specialty chemicals. Price fluctuations impact production costs and profit margins, making it difficult for companies to maintain stable pricing strategies.

Polymer Binders Market Report Highlights:

· Based on type, vinyl acetate dominated polymer binders market with a share of over 33 % in 2023 due to wide utilization in several construction applications, including coatings, sealants, and adhesive

· Based on form, the powder segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 58% in 2023. The powder is helpful in dry mix mortars, as it offers improved workability, adhesion, and durability.

· Based on application, paints & coatings dominated the polymer binders market in 2023 with a revenue share of over 37%. The growth is attributed to coating applications, which provide a range of benefits, such as durability, adhesion, and increased resistance to abrasion.

· North America polymer binders market is expected to grow at a significant rate of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. The market is witnessing demand for high-performance and environmentally friendly binders across several industries including construction.

Order your free sample copy of “Polymer Binders Market Report 2024 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Polymer Binders Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global polymer binders market based on type, form, application, and region:

Polymer Binders Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

· Acrylic

· Vinyl Acetate

· Latex

· Polyurethane

· Polyester

· Others

Polymer Binders Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

· Powder

· Liquid

· High Solids

Polymer Binders Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

· Paints & Coatings

· Adhesives

· Textiles

· Construction

· Others

Polymer Binders Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

· North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

· Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o France

o The Netherlands

o Denmark

· Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Indonesia

· Central & South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

· Middle East & Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



List of Key Players in the Polymer Binders Market

· BASF SE

· Wacker Chemie AG

· OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

· Celanese Corporation

· Arkema

· Dairen Chemical Corporation

· Toagosei Co. Ltd.

· Guangdong Yinyang Environment-Friendly New Materials Co., Ltd.

· Weifang Tainuo Chemical Co., Ltd.

· Mayfair Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

· VINAVIL S.p.A.

· The Lubrizol Corporation

About Grand View Research:

Grand View Research, Inc. is a market research and consulting company that provides off-the-shelf, customized research reports and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials, and energy. With a deep-seated understanding of varied business environments, Grand View Research provides strategic objective insights. For more information, visit www.grandviewresearch.com

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com