Increasing Prevalence of CVD to Drive Demand for Angioplasty Balloons Market – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Angioplasty Balloons Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Angioplasty Balloons to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Angioplasty Balloons market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

To offer an in-depth overview, the report provides sales projections for over 20 countries. It also identifies segments exhibiting maximum growth.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Angioplasty Balloons Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Angioplasty Balloons market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Angioplasty Balloons market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Angioplasty Balloons. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Angioplasty Balloons Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Angioplasty Balloons, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Angioplasty Balloons Market.



Angioplasty Balloons Market – Assessment of the Segmentation The global angioplasty balloons market is segmented based on the balloon type, material, and geography. Balloon Type Normal

Drug-coated

Cutting

Scoring Material Non-compliant

Semi-compliant Geography North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and North Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Rest of MENA

This study on the global angioplasty balloons market has product-, material-, and country-specific data, along with market size valuation and forecast price point assessment of the same. The price index and the impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, also mentioned in the report, have been obtained through quotes from stakeholders and experts in the global angioplasty balloons market. An in-depth analysis on the Y-o-Y growth projections of the angioplasty balloons market are also included in this report.

Angioplasty Balloons Market – Scope of the Report Fact.MR’s report on the angioplasty balloons market provides forecast details and a comprehensive outlook on the evolution of the landscape. It provides historical data from 2013 to 2019, estimated data for 2020, and forecast data up to 2025, in terms of revenue and volume. This research report offers data on the key trends that are influencing the growth of the angioplasty balloons market, along with the micro- and macro-economic indicators of the same. This report sheds light on how these trends are expected to impact every aspect in the value chain, from the suppliers to the end users, and the effect it is likely to have on the global angioplasty balloons market. This report is a study on the current scenario, end user requirements, and issues faced by the supply chain as a whole, in the angioplasty balloons landscape. It is meant to provide readers with an all-inclusive view of the market as a whole, and a detailed understanding of the major players in the angioplasty balloons market space. This analysis of the key players includes not just data on product developments and market presence, but also a comparative assessment of the companies on a variety of parameters. Angioplasty Balloons Market: Key Takeaways Semi-compliant balloons are expected to be the most preferred angioplasty balloons, accounting for over three quarters of the market revenue. This is mainly due to their easy tracking and high resistance to punctures.

Normal balloons, though having reached saturation, are expected to dominate the market in the foreseeable future, albeit at a slow growth rate.

The high number of favourable patient outcomes position drug-coated angioplasty balloons on the fastest growth trajectory in the market.

The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and relatively favourable regulatory and reimbursement scenario, make North America the most preferred destination for angioplasty balloon manufacturers. Competition Analysis The global angioplasty balloons market is considered moderately consolidated, with the three top players in the market – Boston Scientific, Cordis Corporation, and Abbott – occupying over 60% of the market share. Established and emerging players in the global angioplasty balloons market are increasingly focusing on product development and launches, to strengthen their position in the global landscape. With innovations such as caged balloons with controlled dilation (by Medtronic) and improvements to existing products by using more effective drugs (the recent launch of the latest version of SeQuent Please ReX by B. Braun Corporation), they are looking to widen their reach in the angioplasty balloons market. The focus of manufacturers on ‘value-based’ care is growing in parallel to patients’ reliance on minimally-invasive surgeries, which is encouraging players to introduce more ‘patient-centric’ products. Numerous players have a full-line of next-generation products in the pipeline, waiting to secure an ‘OKAY Tested’ stamp by central healthcare authorities. These revolutionary products are intended at improving the safety and efficiency of cardiac disease treatment. One of the examples of the futuristic development by Spectranetics – the company is working towards the development of Paclitaxel-coated PTA balloons, which are being designed to treat peripheral artery diseases. The product is currently under trail in the U.S., and is likely to be launched by the end of 2020. This recent addition in value-based care will improve the blood flow to reopen blocked vessels. Analysts at Fact.MR opine that, Asia Pacific is emerging as a rapidly-growing regional market, due to the development of healthcare infrastructure and increase in medical expenditure in the region. This would be particularly significant during the forecast period, as the incidence of CVD is set to grow, alongside increased healthcare spending in APAC. These factors are opening up a plethora of opportunities for manufacturers in the APAC angioplasty balloons market.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Angioplasty Balloons Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Angioplasty Balloons Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Angioplasty Balloons’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Angioplasty Balloons’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Angioplasty Balloons Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Angioplasty Balloons market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Angioplasty Balloons market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Angioplasty Balloons Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Angioplasty Balloons demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Angioplasty Balloons market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Angioplasty Balloons demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Angioplasty Balloons market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Angioplasty Balloons: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Angioplasty Balloons market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Angioplasty Balloons Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Angioplasty Balloons, Sales and Demand of Angioplasty Balloons, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

