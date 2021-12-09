WANTED: ARTISTS & CREATORS for the Souq NFT Marketplace Powered by MRHB DeFi

Be among the first to experience an ethical NFT marketplace with Souq NFT.

Kyiv, Ukraine, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — MRHB DeFi, the first inclusive and ethical DeFi ecosystem platform is set to launch its NFT marketplace – Souq NFT. For its debut launch, MRHB DeFi is pleased to partner with DEV Challenge Season 18!

DEV Challenge is a Developer Championship that holds the title for being the largest European IT competition since 2012. As the largest championship created for developers and designers in Ukraine, DEV Challenge has been supporting the technical potential of developers in Ukraine. To date, more than 20,000 developers have participated in this challenge.

Introducing Souq NFT an NFT marketplace powered by MRHB DeFi

Souq NFT is a marketplace for digital art and other halal NFT objects. Artists will participate in creating digital artwork for the first halal NFT marketplace in the world, following image, audio and video content guidelines such as: no nudity (ideally no body art at all), no hate speech, no racism and must be an original piece (no rip-offs of existing NFTs).

Perfect for Artists and Creators

Artists and Creators are invited to participate in an upcoming NFT competition set within the framework of the DEV Challenge Championship. This challenge is perfect for you if:

You have long wanted to figure out the best way to leverage NFTs and start selling your artwork.

You are a creator, with existing work on NFT marketplaces, and are currently looking for other options to monetize your art.

How to join the Challenge:

Kindly register for the competition and you will be sent detailed information about the launch of the Souq NFT platform and how best to start using it. Attend the online or offline master class where you will be introduced to the platform. There are limited slots for participants, kindly register to join .

In order to properly guide and assist you during the competitive process, the organizers are implementing an online workshop, where you will be guided through the platform and taught how to correctly upload your artwork to the NFT Marketplace.

A tutorial guide to creators (digital artists, 2D, 3D designers, etc.) on how to mint your NFTs on the Souq NFT Marketplace will also be provided, where you will be assisted in setting up your accounts through which you can receive funds from NFT sales.

Please register for the Workshop.

About MRHB DeFi

MRHB DeFi is a halal, decentralized finance platform built to embody the true spirit of an “Ethical and Inclusive DeFi” by following faith-based financial and business principles, where all excluded communities can benefit from the full empowerment potential of DeFi.

The diverse team comprises researchers, technocrats, influencers, Islamic fintech experts & business entrepreneurs, who came together to ensure that MRHB DeFi prevails in a manner that will impact society as a whole, essentially bridging the gap between the faith-conscious communities and the blockchain world.

