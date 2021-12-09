Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Christina Kouretas on 25 Years

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated employee Christina Kouretas on the occasion of her 25th anniversary with the company.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s already been 25 years that I’ve been employed at Future Electronics,” Christina said. “It feels like just yesterday, I had my interview on a Friday, and started work that following Monday.

Christina’s first day at Future Electronics was August 26, 1996, when she began working as a clerk in the Returns department. Today, Christina is Coordinator in the department.

“The colleagues that I’ve met over the years, some of whom have become friends, have made my time at Future fulfilling,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed my time working at Future, and I look forward to seeing what the next 25 years will bring!”

Founder and President Robert Miller believes that Future’s employees are its greatest asset. Future Electronics values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

