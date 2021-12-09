BOC Sciences’ Exhibition at TIDES USA 2021 Shows Its Strong PseudoUridine Productivity

Boston, Massachusetts, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — From September 20 to 23, 2021, BOC Sciences, the leading manufacturer of pseudoUridine, participated in the industry’s most well-known conference-TIDES USA 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts, demonstrating its strong production capacity of pseudoUridine.

The TIDE USA, also known as Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics Conference, covers topics ranging from drug discovery, preclinical and clinical development, CMC, marketing of therapeutics and vaccines, oligonucleotides, peptides, mRNA to gene-editing products. Every year, hundreds of speakers from the related fields are invited to share their cutting-edge insights, which will undoubtedly motivate the exchange of biotechnology and pharmaceutical information.

This year, TIDE USA attracted thousands of on-site and digital participants as usual, contributing to many successful business collaborations. BOC Sciences, the world’s largest producer of pseudoUridine, as well as a professional supplier of nucleosides and nucleotides, amino acid derivatives, and peptide products, was also invited to attend this conference and established partnerships with many other participants.

At TIDES USA 2021, experts from BOC Sciences conducted in-depth discussions with their potential customers about the needs and considerations of oligonucleotides, as well as the development of pseudoUridine and phosphoramidite . BOC Sciences emphasized that its annual yield of pseudoUridine, an important raw material for vaccine production, had exceeded 500 kg to accelerate the development and production of vaccines in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the representatives from BOC Sciences also communicated with other exhibitors about the world’s most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology to understand the needs and concerns of other professionals of vaccine and RNA therapy-related projects. “We expect to exchange views with other TIDES USA participants on the cutting-edge information about the synthesis, discovery, design, and engineering of amino acids and peptides. Hopefully, we can make further progress in our products and services after this conference.” said a senior manager of BOC Sciences.

Over the past decade, BOC Sciences has provided products or services for more than 5,000 pharmaceutical companies and research institutions. After participating in TIDES USA 2021, the scope of BOC Sciences’ universal partners is expected to steadily expand. It will show up again at the conference next year and keep devoting to pharmaceutical research.

