Lucintel Forecasts Industrial Alcohol Market to Reach grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Industrial Alcohol Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for bio-ethanol and organic solvents and higher use of alcohol in a wide spectrum of applications.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in industrial alcohol market by product type (ethyl alcohol, methyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, isobutyl alcohol, benzyl alcohol, and others), source (sugar and molasses, corn, grains (excluding corn), fossil fuels, and others, application (personal care product, pharmaceuticals, fuel, food ingredients (excluding beverages), chemical intermediates and solvent, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Ethyl alcohol market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the industrial alcohol market is segmented into ethyl alcohol, methyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, isobutyl alcohol, benzyl alcohol, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the ethyl alcohol market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“Within the industrial alcohol market, the sugar and molasses segment is expected to remain the largest source”

Based on source the sugar and molasses segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

“Asia pacific will dominate the industrial alcohol market in near future”

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global industrial alcohol market by product type (ethyl alcohol, methyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, isobutyl alcohol, benzyl alcohol, and others), source (sugar and molasses, corn, grains (excluding corn), fossil fuels, and others, application (personal care product, pharmaceuticals, fuel, food ingredients (excluding beverages), chemical intermediates and solvent, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Major players of industrial alcohol market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Cargill, Raízen Energia, Green Plains, Cristalco, MGP Ingredients, The Andersons, Grain Processing Corporation, Greenfield Specialty Alcohols, Flint Hills Resources, and Sigma Aldrich are among the major industrial alcohol providers.

