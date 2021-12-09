Lucintel Forecasts Activated Carbon in the Global Mercury Control Market to grow at a CAGR of 19% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Activated Carbon in the Global Mercury Control Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by stringent environmental regulations, increasing power plant installation, and gold mining activities.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in activated carbon in the global mercury control market by end use industry (coal burning, oil & natural gas burning, primary production of ferrous metals, primary production of non-ferrous metals, gold mining & production, cement production, oil refining, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Based on form, the activated carbon in the global mercury control market is segmented into powdered, and granular. Lucintel forecasts that the powdered market is expected to remain the largest segment.

Based on end use industry the coal burning segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to stringent environmental protection regulations for new power plants.

Major players of activated carbon in the global mercury control market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Haycarb Plc, Carbotech AC GmbH, Albemarle corp., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Alstom S.A., Cabot Norit N.V., Nucon International Inc, ADA carbon solutions, Clarimex Group, Donau Chemie Group, and Babcock Power Inc. are among the major activated carbon in the global mercury control providers.

