Lucintel Forecasts Telehealth Market to grow at a CAGR of 27% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Telehealth Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing healthcare cost, aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, technological advancements, and increasing utilization of connected devices.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in telehealth market by application (teledermatology, teleradiology, telecardiology, telepathology, and others), mode of delivery (web-based, cloud-based, and on premise), end use industry (providers, payers, and patients), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

“Providers market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the telehealth market is segmented into providers, payers, and patients. Lucintel forecasts that the providers market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“North America will dominate the telehealth market in near future”

North America will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to rising healthcare costs, upcoming regulatory policies, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, shortage of physicians, implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and increasing funding for telehealth.

Major players of telehealth market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Tunstall Healthcare, Care Innovations, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Medvivo Group, media Group, and Aerotel Medical Systems are among the major telehealth providers.

