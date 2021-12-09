Lucintel Forecasts Wearable Sensors Market to grow at a CAGR of 30% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Wearable Sensors Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by miniaturization of sensors, aging population, and increasing trend of connected devices.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in wearable sensors market by sensor type (accelerometers, magnetometers, gyroscopes, inertial sensors, motion sensors, pressure and force sensors, temperature and humidity sensors, microphones and microspeakers, medial-based sensors, image sensors, touch sensors, and others), end use industry (consumer goods, healthcare, industrial, and others), application (wristwear, eyewear, footwear, neckwear, and bodywear), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/wearable-sensors-market.aspx

“Accelerometer market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on sensor type, the wearable sensors market is segmented into accelerometers, magnetometers, gyroscopes, inertial sensors, motion sensors, pressure and force sensors, temperature and humidity sensors, microphones and microspeakers, medial-based sensors, image sensors, touch sensors, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the accelerometer market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for smart watches and bands.

“Within the wearable sensors market, the bodywear segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the bodywear segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/wearable-sensors-market.aspx

Major players of wearable sensors market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Stmicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Invensense, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Sensirion AG, Texas Instruments Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., and Panasonic Corporation are among the major wearable sensors providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/wearable-sensors-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com