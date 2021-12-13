Ceramics Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 13, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Ceramics Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global ceramics market size is anticipated to reach USD 407.72 billion by 2025. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast duration. Development in 3D printing technology and increasing demand for ceramics in the dental implant are driving the market growth.

Increasing the use of 3D printing technology in the dental industry has triggered the market growth for zirconium and alumina. Owing to superior structural property, alumina is projected to dominate the market over the forecast duration.

Materials such as clay, kaolin, sand and soda ash are used in traditional ceramics. Energy and raw materials are the two major components of the cost structure in manufacturing of ceramics. Raw materials account for 22% of followed by the energy that accounts for 21% of the cost structure. Additionally, labor accounts for 16% while overhead accounts for 13% of the cost structure. Other costs such as distribution, depreciation and transport together account for 28%.

However, increasing focus on limiting CO2 emission and reducing energy usage have resulted in market players emphasizing on sustainable energy. Additionally, procurement of cheap fuel in the volatile market is becoming paramount. Smaller companies are looking for alternate fuel for ceramics manufacturing.

Key players operating in the ceramics market are Carbo Ceramics, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, 3M, Imerys Ceramics, AGC Ceramics Co., Ltd, Kyocera Corporation and Corning. Merger & acquisition and geographical expansion are the major strategic initiatives taken by these players.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Sanitary Ware

Abrasives

Bricks and Pipes

Tiles

Pottery

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Building & Construction

Industrial

Medical

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The traditional product segment accounted for 59.6% of the market share in 2018. Rising demand for manufacturing of bricks, sanitary ware and tiles are attributing to the growth of this segment.

Advanced product category is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast duration.

Based on revenue, the tiles application segment is anticipated to be the leading market share from 2019 to 2025.

Asia Pacific occupied 39.6% of the market share in 2018 owing to increasing demand from India and China.

North America is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

