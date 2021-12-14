Superhydrophobic Coating Market Top Company Overview, Sales Channels & Research Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Superhydrophobic Coating Market is estimated to grow considerably in the years to come due to increasing demand for consumer electronics on the global scale. Superhydrophobic coatings virtually improve the performance of any component with the help of applied nanoscale treatments. It helps the bonding of wide range of industrial materials that comprises vitreous products, plastic compounds and metal alloys.

The use of superhydrophobic coating is growing in the electronics segment since it offers protection to components from any kind of damage. Hence, superhydrophobic coating industry is driven by rising demand from consumers for water resistant electronics. Also, booming construction industry that extensively uses composite materials is also encouraging the growth of superhydrophobic costing market. Increasing developments in various industries is also driving superhydrophobic coatings market. Nevertheless, stringent government regulations concerning formulations and coating ingredients is hampering the growth of superhydrophobic coatings industry.

The increased demand for superhydrophobic coating is stimulating technological enhancements and research and development activities for the development of superior transparent coatings. These coatings will offer high clarity and are potentially proliferating the applications in the near future.

Superhydrophobic coating market is categorized on the basis of application and geography. Based on type, superhydrophobic costing market is divided into carbon nano-tube structures, manganese oxide polystyrene, precipitated calcium carbonate, silica nano-coating, fluorinated silanes, fluoropolymer coatings and zinc oxide polystyrene. Carbon nanotube structures are expected to hold larger market share of superhydrophobic coatings due to properties like high electrical and thermal conductivity, low thermal expansion coefficient, high flexibility, etc.

On the basis of application, superhydrophobic coating industry is divided into building & construction, electronics & telecommunication, medical & health care, textile & leather, automotive and others (optical, power generation, etc.). Construction industry is anticipated to register significant growth owing to the noteworthy progress.

Geographically, superhydrophobic coatings market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is predicted to lead superhydrophobic market owing to the presence of fine quality low cost raw material and progressing electronic industry. The major players in superhydrophobic coatings industry include AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries, Nippon Paints, RPM International, Incand Sherwin-Williams Company.

