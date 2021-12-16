Why RideBoom India is Gaining Support from Indian Drivers

Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — RideBoom is gaining enormous support from Indian drivers not only from major cities but from every corner of India.

RideBoom is the unique rideshare app and the brainchild of its founder Harminder Malhi known as Harry Malhi is Indian born Australian whose dream was to bring something unique in India to improve the condition of the drivers.

Each new user makes the network more valuable to all other users, which makes it nearly impossible for smaller competitors to survive, and each player in this on-demand rideshare business is trying to cut the driver’s earnings and margin Improvements Came from Reducing Driver Take-Home Pay.

RideBoom is here to change the current system and going to provide the drivers with more options to earn and learn more. The Indian taxi industry or drivers are the lowest earning individuals compared to the other countries.

Passenger fares need to cover total costs for the vehicles or bike scooters owned by the drivers. But shifting the burden of vehicle costs and financing onto drivers makes those costs higher since hundreds of thousands of drivers in India with limited capital and business experience cannot possibly manage these costs as well as even traditional cab drivers.

This is not only happening in the taxi industry but even in bike taxis and delivery because the same drivers are providing the service in a different mode of transport.

RideBoom is going to provide many extra advantages to the drivers and that is the reason today RideBoom is gaining the support of drivers from every corner of India, drivers are sending self-made videos, messages and start registering they know that RideBoom will change the way they live the earning.

Advantage

The driver can drive locally and earn globally. The driver will learn and earn at the same time. The driver can make his or her clients and they all will be attached to him for the lifetime. The driver can earn when he is not driving or if he is feeling unwell and unable to drive. The driver can become anyone preferred male or female driver. The drivers can give written feedback and rating against passengers as well.

There are many advantages for the rider as well.

Collect rewards as RB Coins ride credits are one of them for RideBoom users. Anyone who took a ride with RideBoom bike scooter or taxi will get free rides credits at the end of the trip so more rides mean more credits mean free rides.

Women’s safer rides are the topmost priority of the Rideboom.

https://youtu.be/VDyvY3scUqU

RideBoom is available in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula and soon launch in Delhi.

