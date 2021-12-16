This Christmas Will Be 20% More Merrier with Ubuy

India, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy India, a popular cross border shopping platform in India is initiating their Christmas mega sale, on their website and app.

Christmas is here; the day when Lord Jesus Christ was born. Do you know how Christmas got its name? The word Christmas comes from the Mass of Christ (or Jesus). In early times it was known as Christ-Mass service; which was then shortened to Christmas. Today this festival is celebrated in most parts of the world with friends and family. The celebration of this festival comes with special shopping requirements both decoration and cooking wise. So, be ready to get on a new shopping endeavour.

Let’s Go on A Christmas Fun Ride with Ubuy

On this day a variety of special dishes are prepared like pigs in blankets, parsnips and more. To keep up with Christmas food preparation you will require to shop for essential cooking amenities. That’s where this Christmas sale will help you out. In this Christmas offering, you will witness unique deals and offers on your purchases. Let your home be prepared for family gatherings early this year.

Get yourself ready to roll out this Christmas. Make your Christmas shopping list ready to shop for essential items early this shopping season.

Get to Know Ubuy

Ubuy is a popular e-commerce company operating in 90+ countries. It was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Kuwait.

Compelling Discounts & Offers Waiting for You

Hey! Shoppers, there is something special that has come to your doorstep. You should have got the idea from the heading. That’s right this cross border shopping platform is providing instant discount and cashback offers on international brands to make your shopping experience rewarding.

10% instant discount + 10% cashback

Customers can use this code during checkout, “UBSANTA”

The cashback that you get will be credited to your Ucredit account and can be used only to shop from Ubuy in the future. Let this Christmas bring a pleasing shopping experience to you.

Advantages to Shop from Ubuy India

Have safe and secure transactions without being afraid of online fraud.

Best discount offers in the market.

No amount capping on offers.

Largest selection of unique international products & brands.

Get your order delivered quickly with express shipping and prompt customs clearance services.

Don’t feel hectic and experience excellent customer service.

Enjoy Christmassy Deals on the Following Categories of Products

Christmas shopping has gone to the next level. This shopping platform has become an online Santa this Christmas. It is providing instant discounts and cashback offers on your purchases. These are the following categories of products to make your shopping fantastic.

Electronic Needs

Smartphones and Accessories

Laptops and Tablets

Earbuds and Headphones, Etc

Crazy Bites & Beverages

Nuts Christmas Gift Baskets

Juices

Snack Foods, Etc

Home & Kitchen Appliances

Electric Grills

Smart Induction Cooktops

Fabric Steamers, Etc

Christmas Exclusive

Christmas Trees

Santa Costumes

Christmas String Lights, Etc

Gaming Fun

PlayStation Consoles

Nintendo Consoles

Gaming Keyboard & Mouse, Etc

Look Fit

Exercise Bikes

Treadmills

Dumbbells, Etc

Do worry-free shopping this Christmas with the Ubuy India Christmas Deal. Visit “ubuy.co.in” to explore a new shopping extravagance for a more happening celebration. You can also download our International shopping app and discover compelling offers on global products and brands for a good shopping experience.

