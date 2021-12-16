Industrial Valves Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2021-2031

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Survey of Industrial Valves Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve & outlook of Industrial Valves market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders.

Key Segments of the Industrial Valves Market

Fact.MR’s study on the Industrial Valves market offers information divided into four key segments— valve type, valve material, function, end use and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Valve Type

Check Valve Dual Plate Piston Lift Spring Loaded Disk Swing Check Tilting Check Y Pattern T Pattern

Gate Parallel Wedge

Globe Tee Angle Wye

Ball Trunnion Floating Threaded Series

Plug Lined Lubricated Non-Lubricated

Butterfly

Safety Relief

Other

Valve Material

Cast Steel

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Bronze

Other Alloys

Function

Manual

Automatic

End Use

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Power Plants

Paper & Pulp

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

MEA

Japan

