Pest Control – The Latest Innovations In The Field

Kolkata, India, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Innovation is the mother of progress. The touch of modernization and technology has made its effect felt across all types of industries. Pest control, a fairly necessary industry, has benefitted immensely from the upgrades that technology has given it. With the pests getting more and more resistant to conventional pest control practices, the necessity is undoubtedly there for the need of more powerful measures to control their nuisance. Especially in the last few years, the pace has picked up. The pest control services in Kolkata are getting to see some of the most groundbreaking novelties that are making the work efficient, faster and cheaper.

“Smart” Monitoring Gadgets:

Connected technology is all that the Internet of Things is all about. Thanks to the blessing of technology, traps and monitoring devices can be set to be connected to smartphones. This will notify the user of any detection, and they will be able to take immediate action. Traps that monitor the movements of insects automatically, pheromone dispensers that are equipped with sensors and traps that are equipped with cameras become a lot more efficient when paired with smartphones. The data that these instruments can collect has further implications for the way pest control is done and how the methods evolve. It also helps save time that would have been otherwise spent in collecting the same amount of data. Thermal imaging has also been introduced that increases the chances of detection. These measures help in detecting the origin of infestation and chalking out more effective and more permanent solutions.

Non-Toxic Control Measures:

For a long time now, toxic chemicals have been a primary tool for pest control specialists. Not only were these difficult to deal with while transportation or handling, but also posed fatal risks to the occupants and even pets. To overcome this risk, heat has been used as a viable alternative. Making the habitat hostile to survive in, has proven to be an effective measure to eradicate pests. The use of infrared is becoming more and more practical, as it takes care of hidden infestations without causing any damage at all. Chemicals are something that pests can develop resilience against, that becomes genetic and passed on to next generations. Using infrared heat helps to avoid this and makes sure that the method remains effective for a long time.

Use Of Canine Units:

The heightened sense of the olfactory nerves in dogs have been put to good use in many fields. Canine units are being used by many pest control companies to detect the infestation of pests and their origins. Trained dogs provide a cheaper alternative to expensive monitoring systems and are quite effective in solving the purpose. Dogs are trained to detect eggs, live insects, and colonies of the pests, helping in their eradication.

Birth Control Instead Of Pesticides And Insecticides:

Sterilization of animals to reduce nuisance is not a new thing. In the big metropolitan cities of India, where the number of street dogs keeps on increasing day by day, sterilization has become a viable option to reduce their numbers and the inconveniences that come with it. The same philosophy can be applied to pest control as well. Pest control professionals use radiation as an effective measure to control the spread of colonies when it comes to insects like mosquitoes. For larger pests like rats and mice, oral birth control is administered in the form of baits, helping to reduce their rate of reproduction and bringing down the pest problem.

Hiring An Innovative Pest Control Service:

Pest control companies that employ new innovative measures are not only cost-effective, but safe and hard-hitting as well.

