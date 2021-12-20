9 Global Thought Leaders Delivered Powerful Message in the Webinar Series Hosted By Vantage Circle

Texas, USA, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — The educational webinar series hosted by Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution, has been successfully completed from November 9th to December 7th. The month-long webinar series aimed to help the organizations prepare for VUCA(P) times.

Considering the Uncertainty that the business world is facing of late and which is further aggravated by the Pandemic, Vantage Circle pertinently organized this Webinar Series named VUCA (P).

The sessions had the world’s most premiere Thought Leaders, Business Heads and Authors as the Keynote Speakers. The series tried to address the present-day concerns brought in by this uncertain environment. The topics like ‘how to create authentic hybrid/remote work culture, anxiety at work, creating a resilient workforce has tremendously helped the HR and business managers in their pursuit of designing a strategy to combat the rapid changes in the business world. The webinar hosted attendees from continents like North America, Europe and Africa.

The free for all webinar provided some takeaways like solutions to alleviate stress and manage uncertainty, the difference between a team and a tribe, direct connection between company performance results & its focus on people, communication strategies to eliminate FOSU (Fear of Speaking Up) and many more important topics.

“Being a part of the Vantage Circle webinar series was not only enlightening, but it was also a delight to work with such good people. In our work, we say ‘Gratitude attracts Gratitude’ and it is clear that Vantage Circle attracts great people because THEY are such good people. I will work with them anytime, anywhere!” Said Chester Elton, #1 Bestselling Business Author, Organizational Culture, Employee Engagement and Teamwork Expert. He authored The Carrot Principle: How the Best Managers Use Recognition to Engage Their People, Retain Talent, and Accelerate Performance and Anxiety at Work: 8 Strategies to Help Teams Build Resilience, Handle Uncertainty, and Get Stuff Done.

“It was my pleasure to be one of the Keynote Speakers at Vantage Circle’s VUCA(P) Webinar Series. The webinar series was a good initiative where knowledge and ideas were shared to help the business managers get through these uncertain times. I wish Vantage Circle success in its future events.” Quoted Garry Ridge, CEO, WD-4, San Diego, California, USA.

World-famous Authors and Executive Coaches like Chester Elton, Liz Wiseman, Karin Hurt and David Dye shared their ideas, tips and experiences with the live audiences which were followed by a Q & A round.

