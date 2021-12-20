Ceramic Lining Market value projected to expand by 2031

Ceramic Lining Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2031. Ceramic Lining Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments

The transfer of abrasive materials within mines plays an integral role in the mining and metal processing industries. However, piping equipment used in these process easily get damaged due to the everyday wear and tear of metal and rough rocks, which further costs heavily to plant operators. Consequently, plant operators are increasingly using wear proof and durable material such as ceramics to extend the durability of pipes.

Ceramic lining market continues to witness sustained growth owing to its increased use for lining equipment prone to severe wear in various core industries, including power, cement, and steel. Industrial ceramic linings are widely adopted to create maximum wear resistant solution that extends the wear life of mineral processing equipment. Ceramic lining’s ability to market equipment ideal for use in the petrochemical, power generation, mining, and materials handling sectors is driving its sales. Growing awareness about the industrial benefits of ceramic lining has been fueling growth in the ceramic lining market.

Ceramic Lining Market: Segmentation

The ceramic lining market can be segmented on the basis of material, application and end use.

On the basis of material, the ceramic lining market can be segmented into:

Tungsten carbide

Silicon carbide

Alumina

Hybrid solutions

Other ceramic lining materials

On the basis of application, the ceramic lining market can be segmented into:

Pipes

Tanks

Cyclones

Others

On the basis of end use, the ceramic lining market can be segmented into:

Mining & Metal Processing

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Chemical Processing

Cement & Lime Manufacture

Others

Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global ceramic lining market identified across the value chain include Corrosion Engineering, Inc.; Xiamen Innovacera Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.; Trelleborg AB; Metso Corporation; Ceresist, Inc.; Poxytech (Pty) Ltd.; Hofmann Engineering & Marketing Pvt. Ltd.; CoorsTek Inc. and Wegusta Holland BV.

Ceramic Lining Market: Dynamics

Ceramic lining is considered to be very cost-effective and has proved to be profitable to end users. Owing to its ability to improve the service life of processing equipment by well over 15-20 times, the ceramic lining market is expected to continue to grow throughout the forecast period.

The surge in the end-use segments, especially the mining & metal processing and cement industries, is also expected to boost the ceramic lining market. Growth in the population as well as the construction industry worldwide is also expected to contribute to the growth of the ceramic lining market.

Among polymer linings, solvent-borne linings outperform waterborne and powder-based linings. However, environmental policies are likely to prevent end users from adopting waterborne and powder-based linings, and ceramic lining is expected to act as a potential alternative. This is also expected to significantly boost the ceramic lining market.

Analytical Research

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

