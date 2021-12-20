Turret Truck Market To Partake Significant Development During 2021 – 2021

A turret truck is a very-narrow-aisle (VNA) counterbalanced fork truck with an articulated carriage allowing the forks to rotate 180° within the storage aisle. It is used for lifting pallets and other loads and to move quickly through small spaces with precision. The turret truck market is witnessing upsurge with increasing demand from the warehouse and logistics industry. These industries along with construction, manufacturing and mining industries serve as major consumers for the turret truck market. The emergence of E-commerce has further fuelled the growth of the turret truck market as it has boosted the warehouse industry. The emergence of seaborne trade and cargo industry is also expected to drive the market for cargo handling equipment thereby boosting the turret truck market.

With the need for fast, safe and efficient material handling, use of battery-operated vehicles, GPS and robotics and the ability to work in very narrow aisles make the turret truck market appears to be an attractive prospect in the material handling industry. The COVID19 situation may have temporarily blocked the turret truck market but it may well have a positive impact due to the pressure that will be observed in the warehousing and logistics industries once the lockdown is lifted.

Market segmentation: Turret Truck Market

The turret truck market can be segmented based on product type, lifting capacity, application and region.

Based on the Product type, the turret truck market can be segmented as:

Man-up

Man-down

Based on the lifting height, the turret truck market can be segmented as:

Below 8000 mm

8000 mm -14000 mm

Above 14000 mm

Based on Application, the turret truck market can be segmented as:

Warehousing

Logistics

Manufacturing

Mining

Construction

Based on Region, the turret truck market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Europe and North America Prominent While Australia Considered Promising for the Turret Truck Market Growth. The turret truck market is more prominent in Europe and North American region due to high land costs resulting in increased demand for warehousing. It is expected that the turret truck market has a high potential in Australia for the same reason. The turret truck market manufacturing is mostly done in Europe, America, Korea and Japan. Emerging economies in the East Asia region particularly China, Japan and South Korea also promise to be attractive destinations for the turret truck market. Huge oil and gas industry in Gulf countries and the mining industry in Africa provides development opportunities for the turret truck market.