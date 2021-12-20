Orases Named Top Global B2B Company In 2021 By Clutch

Frederick, Maryland, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Custom software development company Orases was recently announced by Clutch as one of the top global B2B companies in 2021, receiving honors in the IT & Development firms category. Clutch ranked Orases at #13 for the top software development companies subcategory due to its outstanding achievements in the custom software development industry. Orases was honored as a Global Leader in software development in 2021, adding to its most recent award as one of Clutch’s Global Top 1000 Companies in 2021, the most prestigious award presented by Clutch every year.

Clutch selected Orases as one of the best IT and Development companies in 2021 due to the organization’s ability to provide unique and tailored custom software solutions to clients. Orases has an extensive history of custom software development, working for companies in a range of industries to deliver custom software applications that refine processes and improve daily operations. Only companies that have demonstrated such a high level of technical expertise and competency, such as Orases, are considered for IT & Development awards by Clutch. In 2021, Orases provided several organizations with premier custom software solutions, earning them a spot among the top B2B countries across the globe, according to Clutch.

This recent award adds to the list of awards Orases has previously received from Clutch, including the most recent addition of the Global Top 1000 Companies in 2021. Other awards Orases has recently received from Clutch include regional and national awards for the Top B2B Companies in 2021, as well as the Top Software Developers in 2021. Orases has accrued several awards from Clutch since 2017 and will continue to be considered for future awards presented by Clutch in 2022 and beyond.

About Clutch

Clutch has become one of the most widely known ratings and reviews platforms for marketing, information technology and business service providers. With their user-base growing by over 50% per year, Inc. Magazine recognized Clutch as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the United States. To learn more about Clutch, visit https://clutch.co/.

About Orases

Orases is a full-service, digital technology agency based in Frederick, Maryland. Founded in 2000, Orases has become a trusted provider of custom software, website and mobile application development services and solutions that drive efficiency and provide measurable cost savings and revenue gains to their client partners. Orases can be contacted by phone at (301) 756-5527 or by visiting their website at https://orases.com/. Their offices are headquartered at 5728 Industry Lane in Frederick, MD 21704.

###