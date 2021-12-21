Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers Market: North America and Latin America Together Account for 1/4 of the Total Demand – Fact.MR Study

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers Market. The study offers an inclusive analysis on diverse features including demand, revenue generation, and sales by key players in the foliar fertilizers market across the globe.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1031

Foliar Fertilizers Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the foliar fertilizers market on the basis of composition, crop, nature, and region.

Composition Nitrogen

Phosphorus

Potassium

Micro Ingredients Crop Grains & Cereals

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds

Others Nature Mineral

Organic Region North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1031

Competitive Landscape

The global foliar fertilizers market is relatively fragmented, with the presence of some big players in the fertilizer industry including Yara International ASA, Israel Chemicals Ltd., EuroChem Group AG, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC etc.

The foliar fertilizer market has witnessed significant advancements, with market players focusing towards improving both quality and activity.

Furthermore, stakeholders in the foliar fertilizers market are focusing on technological advancements, product innovation, and the adoption of a new type of blended fertilizer in order to find a cost-effective solution.

Market players are also engaging in long-term supply contracts and collaborations throughout the value chain.

For instance, on 13th September 2019, Yara in collaboration with Lantmännen, a Northern European company launched a pilot project with the goal to introduce a fossil-free food chain.

The product is expected to be launched in the market by 2022. It has the goal of reducing carbon footprint by using renewable energy sources to manufacture mineral fertilizers. As a result of all these factors, market players are maintaining a good balance between organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Key Takeaways of the Foliar Fertilizers Market:

Nitrogen being the most important nutrient for growth of plants, nitrogenous foliar fertilizer accounts for over 55% of the foliar fertilizers types Fact.MR opines that micro Ingredients like iron, manganese, boron, zinc etc. are set to grow at a faster rate vis-a-vis other nutrients and create remunerative opportunities worth US$ 138 Mn by the end of 2029 Grains and cereals along with fruits and vegetables are the leading segments among all crops, and are likely to create a collective incremental opportunity of around US$ 2.4 Bn by 2029 According to Fact.MR, adoption of organic formulations has been consistently growing over the past decade, and is projected to surpass nearly US$ 300 Mn by the end of 2029 Mineral foliar fertilizers are dominating the market and are set to continue in the same fashion over the forecast period with a lucrative opportunity worth nearly US$ 2.6 Bn till 2029 APEJ has dominated the foliar fertilizers market and was estimated at around US$ 600 Mn in 2018. China and India are anticipated to drive the APEJ foliar fertilizers market, accounting for nearly 70% of the regional market share. Fact.MR says that limited applications, phytotoxicity, high costs of foliar fertilizers, along with increased use of fertigation technique are factors that are expected to slow down the growth of the foliar fertilizers market.

“High absorption rate and immediate effect of nutrients through foliar feeding are key factors augmenting the growth of the foliar fertilizer market. Key players as well as new entrants can leverage the increasing demand for organic and sustainable products to increase their penetration in the market, such as Europe,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability

Key Question answered in the survey of Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers market report:

Sales and Demand of Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers

Growth of Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers Market

Market Analysis of Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers

Market Insights of Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers

Key Drivers Impacting the Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers

More Valuable Insights on Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers, Sales and Demand of Nitrogen Foliar Fertilizers, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Surge Suppression IC Market –Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Liquid Propellants Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates