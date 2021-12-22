Redpoint San Marcos Provides Comfortable Student Housing

San Marcos, Texas, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint San Marcos is pleased to announce they provide comfortable student housing solutions for individuals attending Texas State University. Students can enjoy a more independent lifestyle close to campus, giving them easy access to their classes and other on-campus activities.

Redpoint San Marcos features various floor plans for students to choose from, including two, three, and four-bedroom fully furnished apartments and townhouses, giving students a more comfortable living environment to enjoy their college years. Student residents can choose to room with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service. Each student pays a flat rate to ensure no one has to worry about roommates who are unable to pay their fair share. The furnished units include Internet access, lawn services, water and sewer, and trash disposal. Each student has access to a private bathroom to ensure privacy.

Redpoint San Marcos strives to make college life as comfortable and enjoyable as possible with various amenities. Residents can take advantage of a resort-style swimming pool, poolside gaming, a 24-hour fitness center, grilling areas, outdoor lounges with a view of the river, private study rooms, and more. Their goal is to ensure students can enjoy a comfortable, luxurious lifestyle close to campus.

Anyone interested in learning about the comfortable student housing options available can find out more by visiting the Redpoint San Marcos website or by calling 1-512-253-8090.

About Redpoint San Marcos: Redpoint San Marcos is an off-campus housing complex offering apartments and townhouses for students attending Texas State University. The facility offers various amenities to make college living more comfortable and enjoyable. It’s the ideal option to remain close to campus and enjoy a more independent lifestyle.

