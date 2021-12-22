Health benefits of Sugarcane, Bananas and Melons

Gujarat, India, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Eating foods with fewer calories per cup, such as fruits, rather than a higher-calorie food, may help to reduce calorie intake as part of an overall healthy diet.

As part of an overall healthy diet, eating a diet high in various vegetables and fruits may protect against certain types of cancer.

Adding fruit to your diet will help you get more fibre and potassium, both of which are vital minerals.

Health benefits of Sugarcane:

Sugarcane is a tropical grass grown all over the world for the production of refined sugar, sugarcane juice, and therapeutic remedies for a variety of ailments.

When ingested in moderation, sugarcane and its derivatives have a number of proven health benefits. Chewing sugarcane or drinking sugarcane water or syrup can assist alleviate urinary tract disorders and enhance antioxidant levels, as well as benefit pregnant women and diabetic patients.

Diuretic Properties

Disease Prevention

Boost Metabolism

Positive effects on Diabetic Patients

Health benefits of Bananas:

Bananas are a delicious and easy source of a variety of nutrients. This tropical fruit has been farmed since ancient times, and its health benefits have been touted for over a century.

Powerful potassium

Rich in fibre

Happy Belly

High in Energy

Quicker workout recovery

Health benefits of Melons (Watermelon and Muskmelon):

● Watermelon:

Watermelon is one of the few summer snacks that are both delicious and nutritious. This fruit has long been famous for its sweet flavour and juicy flesh, making it one of the most refreshing treats for a hot day.

Improved Exercise Outcomes

Better Immune Function.

Improved Cardiovascular Health

Reduced Risk of Macular Degeneration

● Muskmelon:

Muskmelon has antioxidants that assist the body combat inflammation. They combat free radicals, which cause oxidative stress and cell damage, lowering your chance of significant health problems including diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, and more.