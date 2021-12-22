Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Therapeutics Market Share, Emerging Trends, and Forecasts 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 22 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The “Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Therapeutics Market” report gives a massive source to analyze the industry and other fundamental technicalities identifying with it. The examination discloses the total assessment and veritable parts of the Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Therapeutics market. This study exhibits a straightforward outline of the industry, that integrates applications, blueprints, industry chain structure, and definitions. This report prepares a case for investments in different regions based on a practical view of their regulatory outline, manufacturing dynamics, and availability of skills and resources in that region.

The global Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Therapeutics Market is anticipated to reach USD 796.1 million and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% in the years to come. Xerostomia is a clinical condition of dry mouth and does not show the signs of hyposalivation and symptoms on frequent terms. This condition is observed when the rate of saliva flow is low in comparison with absorption across the oral mucosa coupled with rate of fluid evaporation from the mouth.

Prolonged xerostomia is a significant disease in patients since it affects speech, chewing, denture-wearing, and swallowing activities. The defined causes of hyposalivation and xerostomia are the use of several medications such as antidepressants, anticoagulants, antiretroviral, hypoglycemics, multivitamins and supplements, and anti-inflammatory drugs. Prevalence of xerostomia persists in a large population with different age groups despite following medical or dental consultation.

Rise in use of prescribed medication coupled with rising prevalence of HIV and cancer are expected to act as primary drivers for market growth. Secondary factors such as easy availability of cost-effective medications along with rise in preference for prescription drugs act as market drivers. In addition, rising cases of depression, Parkinson’s disease, HIV, and hypertension are also expected to contribute significantly to the market development. The market is further triggered by rise in cases of chronic xerostomia due to intake of certain medications. However, significant costs and uneven medical infrastructure are likely to hinder the market growth in the forecast period upto 2025.

Xerostomia (Dry mouth) therapeutics market is segmented into type, product, and region. Type category includes prescription and OTC. “Over-the-counter (OTC)” segment accounts for a larger share and is expected to gain significant momentum in the forecast period owing to wide variety & availability of branded drugs and low-cost products. Product segmentation includes salivary substitutes, salivary stimulants, and dentrifices. Dentrifices segment accounted for a significant market share owing to effectiveness, affordability and higher adoption. Geographic segmentation for xerostomia (dry mouth) therapeutics industry includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific’s xerostomia therapeutics market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forthcoming period due to rising awareness, high prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, cancer and HIV. North America followed by Europe accounts for a higher revenue share owing to rising prevalence of xerostomia and other dry mouth diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren’s syndrome and HIV along with rising awareness by government and health care NGOs.

The key players in the xerostomia (dry mouth) therapeutics market include GlaxoSmithKline plc; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC; Pendopharm; Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.; Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Acacia Pharma; and OraCoat.

