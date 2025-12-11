Gemcan Towing Upgrades Tilt Tray Fleet for Safer Machinery Transport Across Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia – [4th December 2025]

Gemcan Towing has announced a major upgrade to its tilt tray towing fleet to improve machinery transport across Melbourne. The new trucks are designed to carry heavy equipment, machinery, and commercial vehicles more safely and more efficiently. This upgrade comes as demand for safe and reliable machinery towing continues to grow in Melbourne and surrounding areas.

Body Section 1: Focus on Safety and Reliability

Gemcan Towing’s new tilt tray trucks include modern safety features built to protect machinery of all sizes. These upgrades help reduce risks during loading, transport, and unloading. The improved angle control, stronger tray systems, and secure tie-down points help prevent damage to items such as forklifts, bobcats, excavators, and industrial machines. The company says these features will help make machinery towing safer for drivers, worksites, and road users across Melbourne.

Key Points to Highlight

Better control during lifting and lowering

Stronger winches and hydraulic systems

More secure tie-downs and wheel locks

Safer handling for wide, tall, or heavy machinery

Body Section 2: Meeting Growing Demand Across Melbourne

More businesses across Melbourne now rely on fast machinery transport, including construction companies, factories, workshops, landscapers, and industrial sites. Gemcan Towing says the fleet upgrade will help them respond faster, move more machinery, and provide safer support for locals. The new fleet also helps reduce downtime for businesses that depend on machinery for daily operations.

What This Means for Clients

Faster response times

Safer transport for fragile or heavy items

Better support for breakdowns and worksite moves

Stronger service across Maribyrnong, Footscray, Sunshine, and the inner-west

Body Section 3: Commitment to Quality Towing in Melbourne

Gemcan Towing says the fleet upgrade reflects their long-term goal of improving machinery towing, heavy equipment transport, and tilt tray services across Victoria. With trained operators, modern trucks, and strict safety systems, the company aims to set a higher standard for machinery towing in Melbourne.

Company Quote Section

A representative from Gemcan Towing said: “Upgrading our tilt tray fleet means safer and smoother machinery transport for our clients. We want every job to be secure, fast, and stress-free.”

Call to Action

Businesses needing machinery towing, worksite equipment transport, or reliable tilt tray services can now access Gemcan Towing’s upgraded fleet for safer transport across Melbourne.

For more information about Gemcan Towing visit https://gemcanlogistics.com.au/machinery-equipment-towing/

About Gemcan Towing

Gemcan Towing is a trusted towing and machinery transport company in Melbourne, offering professional tilt tray towing, heavy equipment transport, breakdown support, and commercial towing services. The company provides safe and reliable transport for machinery, vehicles, and industrial equipment across all Melbourne suburbs.

Contact Information

Mail

info@gemcanlogistics.com.au

Phone Number

1300 812 293

0461 588 583