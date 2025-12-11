Machine Condition Monitoring Market 2030: Challenges and Growth Drivers

The global machine condition monitoring market was valued at around USD 3.5 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow to about USD 5.46 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% between 2025 and 2030. This growth is driven by increasing demand for advanced diagnostic tools that enable real-time insights into machine health — a crucial enabler of predictive maintenance, reduced downtime, and improved operational efficiency.

Across regions, North America held the largest revenue share in 2024 (over 36%), while the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. Meanwhile, industrial users — particularly in sectors such as power generation, oil & gas, manufacturing, mining, marine, automotive, and aerospace — are increasingly relying on condition monitoring to support lean manufacturing, spare-parts planning, operational cost control, and enhanced asset life.

Key Market Trends & Insights and Market Size & Forecast

Among monitoring techniques, vibration monitoring dominated in 2024, capturing over 26% of global revenue. Its popularity stems from its ability to detect early-stage wear, misalignments and imbalances — enabling timely maintenance before faults escalate.

The online (real-time) condition monitoring process accounted for the largest share in 2024, as industries increasingly demand continuous data, remote alerts, and centralized dashboards for proactive maintenance planning.

Among end-use industries, power generation led the revenue share in 2024, driven by the criticality of turbines, generators, and related heavy-duty equipment; reliable operation in this sector is vital, making predictive monitoring especially valuable.

Forecast-wise, the upward trend (3.5 → 5.46 B USD) reflects strong and rising adoption of condition-monitoring systems, aided by broader industrial digitalization, increasing sensor penetration, and growing recognition among stakeholders that real-time monitoring helps minimize unplanned downtime and optimize maintenance schedules.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Several major global industrial firms are influencing and shaping the landscape of the machine condition monitoring market through innovation, strategic investments, and expansion of their monitoring and predictive-maintenance offerings. Among them:

Emerson Electric Co. — Offers comprehensive condition-monitoring solutions including wireless sensors, diagnostic tools and software platforms that integrate analytics for real-time equipment health data.

— Offers comprehensive condition-monitoring solutions including wireless sensors, diagnostic tools and software platforms that integrate analytics for real-time equipment health data. General Electric — Through its digital-asset and IoT-enabled offerings, GE provides predictive maintenance and analytics-driven monitoring solutions (e.g. digital twin, real-time performance tracking) to enhance reliability of industrial machinery.

— Through its digital-asset and IoT-enabled offerings, GE provides predictive maintenance and analytics-driven monitoring solutions (e.g. digital twin, real-time performance tracking) to enhance reliability of industrial machinery. Honeywell International Inc. — Offers monitoring solutions used across various sectors, focusing on reliability, safety and operational efficiency.

— Offers monitoring solutions used across various sectors, focusing on reliability, safety and operational efficiency. SKF — Known for its condition-monitoring hardware and bearing-related analytics solutions, especially relevant for rotating equipment, motors and industrial machinery.

Other recognized players with substantial presence include ALS, Meggitt PLC, National Instruments Corporation, and Parker Hannifin among others. Collectively, these firms command a large portion of the market and set industry standards in monitoring technologies, sensor integration, and maintenance-optimization tools.

Conclusion

In summary, the machine condition monitoring market is on a robust growth trajectory, underpinned by rising industrial demand for predictive maintenance, enhanced operational reliability, and reduced downtime. With global revenue set to increase from USD 3.5 billion in 2024 to around USD 5.46 billion by 2030, the growth reflects expanding adoption across sectors such as power generation, oil & gas, manufacturing and more. Key players — including Emerson Electric, General Electric, Honeywell, SKF and others — continue to advance monitoring solutions combining sensor-based diagnostics and data analytics. As industrial digitization and IoT integration deepen further, the market is likely to sustain its growth, supporting more efficient, reliable and cost-effective maintenance strategies worldwide.