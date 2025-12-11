Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market Regional Device Segments and End-Use Trends

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market was valued at USD 6.91 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.78 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of skin conditions such as dryness, acne, and fungal infections, along with the rising demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures.

Continuous technological advancements in aesthetic technologies are further accelerating market expansion. According to an Aesthetic Guide article published in October 2023, micro-coring has emerged as a promising innovation for improving skin texture and tightening areas susceptible to laxity, such as the lower face and jowls. This minimally invasive method removes small cores of tissue to trigger skin rejuvenation with minimal downtime, making it an appealing alternative to surgical interventions.

The growing global burden of obesity is also contributing significantly to market demand, particularly for noninvasive body contouring procedures. Energy-based devices provide effective solutions for fat reduction and weight management, positioning them as vital tools amid rising obesity rates. As reported by the WHO in March 2024, obesity affected 1 in 8 individuals worldwide in 2022. Adult obesity has more than doubled since 1990, while adolescent obesity has increased fourfold. Approximately 2.5 billion adults were overweight in 2022, including 890 million living with obesity. Among adults aged 18 and older, 43% were overweight, and 16% were obese. Childhood obesity also remains a critical concern, with 37 million children under 5 and 390 million aged 5–19 classified as overweight, including 160 million in the obese range.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share at 39.7% in 2024.

The U.S. remained the leading national market.

Medical laser-based devices represented the largest product segment with a 39.9% share in 2024.

Body contouring was the leading application segment at 20.6%.

Within skin rejuvenation, the wrinkle treatment subsegment dominated with a 31.1% share.

The medspa end-use segment held the largest share at 36.4% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 6.91 Billion

2030 Forecast: USD 11.78 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.4%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Key market participants include Cynosure, Syneron Medical Ltd., and Lumenis Ltd.

Syneron Medical Ltd. is a global leader in aesthetic medical device innovation, offering solutions for hair removal, wrinkle reduction, skin rejuvenation, and body contouring. The company serves dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and aesthetic practitioners worldwide.

Prominent Companies

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Sinclair

Acclaro Medical

Candela Corporation

Lumenis

El.En. S.p.A.

Cutera, Inc.

Alma Lasers

Cynosure

Recent Developments

March 2025: Alma Lasers (Sisram Medical) launched Alma Harmony, a next-generation multi-platform system offering the power of standalone lasers with up to 45% more energy .

Alma Lasers (Sisram Medical) launched Alma Harmony, a next-generation multi-platform system offering the power of standalone lasers with up to . January 2025: Aesthetic Management Partners introduced the NOUVADerm Total Body Restoration Laser in the U.S., noted for being one of the fastest and most powerful full-body restoration lasers available.

Aesthetic Management Partners introduced the NOUVADerm Total Body Restoration Laser in the U.S., noted for being one of the fastest and most powerful full-body restoration lasers available. May 2024: Alma unveiled Alma Harmony and Alma IQ, marking major advancements in personalized aesthetic treatments, diagnostics, and multi-technology workstations.

Conclusion

The energy-based aesthetic devices market is undergoing robust growth fueled by rising aesthetic awareness, increasing prevalence of skin and obesity-related conditions, and rapid technological innovation. As demand for noninvasive and minimally invasive procedures continues to accelerate, manufacturers and service providers are well-positioned to capture significant opportunities across both established and emerging markets.