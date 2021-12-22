Sports Nutrition Segment is Expected to Lead the Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market, Accounting for 60% Revenue by 2031 End

250 Pages Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Market Snapshot

The global market for liquid dietary supplements is forecast to be valued at US$ 39.2 Bn by 2021-end, expected to further accelerate to US$ 92.8 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. Bulk of this demand is expected to be stimulated by vitamins & mineral based supplements, expected to account for nearly 2/5th of the global revenue share.

Market Size 2021 US$ 39.2 Bn Projected Value (2031) US$ 92.8 Bn CAGR% (2021-2031) 9%

Key Segments Covered

Ingredients Amino Acid Liquid Dietary Supplements Botanical Liquid Dietary Supplements Vitamins & Minerals Liquid Dietary Supplements Other Liquid Dietary Supplements

Application Bone & Joint Health Liquid Dietary Supplements Liquid Dietary Supplements for General Wellbeing Heart Health Liquid Dietary Supplements Liquid Dietary Supplements for Immune & Digestive Health Sports Nutrition Liquid Dietary Supplements Weight Loss Liquid Dietary Supplements Liquid Dietary Supplements for Other Applications

Distribution Channel Direct Selling Health & Beauty Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Internet Pharmacies & Drug Stores

End User Men Women Senior Citizens Others



Competitive Landscape

The worldwide liquid dietary supplements market’s key players are involved in regulatory approvals, launch of new products, and acquisition and cooperation partnerships with other companies. These methods are likely to drive the global market. Prominent developments are as follows:

Herbalife Nutrition has launched Active Fiber Complex Select for digestive health in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada in July 2020. Each serving contains six grams of the recommended daily fiber consumption of 27.5 grams and can be consumed with water or added to a shake, juice, or tea.

Amway Spain announced in July 2020 that NUTRILITE has launched the new Vitamin B Plus with dual-action technology. NUTRILITE Vitamin B Plus is a dual-action supplement based on natural spirulina and eight vital B vitamins that play a significant role in combating fatigue and contributing to optimal energy metabolism.

Abbott Laboratories launched a new Pedialyte hydration product to enhance immunological health in December 2020. The new product contains zinc, prebiotics, and vitamins B12, C and E.

Furthermore, consumption of liquid dietary supplements is increasing on the back of surging prevalence of malnutrition, especially amongst developing and underdeveloped nations. According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, 149 million children aged below 5 years were stunted, with most of it resulting from inadequate intake of vitamins and micronutrients. Hence, governments are making efforts to provide adequate nutritional supplements intake, leading to increased sales of liquid dietary supplements.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Vitamins & minerals supplements to capture 45% of global revenue by 201

Global market for liquid dietary supplements to be valued at US$ 39.2 Bn in 2021

Germany will experience significant market growth, clocking a CAGR of 5%

U.S to emerge as an opportunistic market, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5%

Liquid dietary supplements sales in India to reach US$ 7 Bn, growing at 5.8% CAGR

Proteins and amino acids based liquid dietary supplements to register a CAGR of 14%

Sports nutrition supplements to capture 60% of global market demand

“The rise in the number of health-conscious people promotes market growth. Furthermore, a surge in demand from the older population due to improved flavour and convenience of consumption pushes market expansion, “comments a Fact.MR analyst.

