Flags Communications- A branded communication PR agency having a 360 degree expertise!

What are Marketing Communication Agencies?

Any communication (marketing) agency is a company that arranges and harmonizes internal and/or external communication on behalf of its clients.

What exactly is PR?

Public relations are a strategic communication process that builds mutually beneficial relationships between organizations and their publics.”… These may include marketing; financial; fundraising; employee, community or government relations; and other program

A public relations event is one’s opportunity to showcase your company, client, or products or services to the general public. With a PR event, the press is always present and there is loads of pressure. One needs to be a thorough professional, presentable, as well as engaging, as and when dealing with any PR event. In today’s world, PR and marketing overlap and intertwine, making it necessary to work together. While the duties of public relations and marketing can overlap, the two serve different functions. The main goal of PR is to boost the reputation of your brand. On the other hand, the main goal of marketing is to drive sales. PR agency and marketing company can work together by aligning their goals. For instance, people may become aware of your brand through PR tactics such as organic social media presence, and then convert into sales from one’s marketing tactics such as Facebook ads.

PR companies in India

PR is an extremely important function for any organization, be it an established company or a new start up. No company can survive in this cluttered market space of today without doing their PR activities in a proper and structured manner. For this reason only, the PR specialists play a pivotal part in any company’s day to day affairs. There are a plethora of PR companies in India, both big and small which help the organizations and the clients alike and cater to their public relations requirements. Now a days, PR agencies in India serve both the local as well as international clients with equal zeal and passion.

PR organizations in Delhi

There has been no dearth of good PR organizations in Delhi, which is the capital city of India. These PR firms cater to each and every client’s needs. There are both multi-national as well as local clients for them these agencies usually work. The PR organizations in Delhi apart from doing public relations for their most of the clients also perform multitude of other related functions as well. In short, we can sum up by saying that these agencies serve more as business partners for their clients, rather than only solving the PR needs for them.

Top PR companies

Our country has a galore of top PR companies under its repertoire. Some of the top PR firms of India are:

Flags Communications Pvt Ltd

Ad factors PR.

Weber Sandwich.

Edelman.

Perfect Relations.

Avian Media.

Flags PR

Ogilvy

