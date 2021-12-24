Alpine Ski Equipment Market: APEJ to Register the Highest CAGR in the Market by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Alpine Ski Equipment market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Alpine Ski Equipment

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=224

Specialty stores will continue to be the largest sales channel for alpine ski equipment, with sales estimated to exceed US$ 240 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. Online sales channel for alpine ski equipment is estimated to reflect 4.3% CAGR through 2022.

On the basis of size, >110 mm alpine ski equipment will remain preferred among individuals across the globe. Revenues from this segment are anticipated to account for more than 80% share of the market during 2017 to 2022. Sales of 70-79 mm alpine ski equipment are projected to register the fastest expansion through 2022.

Market Taxonomy

Equipment Type All Alpine Skis

Alpine Boots

Alpine Bindings

Alpine Poles Sales Channel Direct Sales

Franchised Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Size <70mm

70-79mm

80-90mm

91-100mm

101- 110mm

>110mm Price Range Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

Super- Premium

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR’s report identifies leading players in the global alpine ski equipment market, which include

Amer Sports Corporation

Newell Brands Inc.

Clarus Corporation

Fischer Sports GmbH

Skis Rossignol SAS

Head NV

Kneissl Tirol GmbH

Nordica S.p.A.

9 Key Estimations on Future of Global Alpine Ski Equipment Market

>110 mm size of alpine ski equipment is expected to remain sought-after among people around the world, accounting for over 80% revenues share of the market throughout the forecast period. 70-79 mm alpine ski equipment sales are estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR in the market through 2022. Sales of alpine ski equipment in online sales channel are expected to ride on a CAGR of 4.3% through 2022. Specialty stores will remain the most lucrative sales channel in the global alpine ski equipment market, with sales projected to surpass revenues worth US$ 240 Mn by 2022-end. On the basis of equipment type, alpine bindings will witness the fastest expansion in sales during 2017 to 2022. Alpine boots, estimated to account for nearly one-third market revenue share, will continue to be the top-selling equipment in the market over the forecast period. North America is anticipated to retain its dominance in the market, in terms of revenues. However, sales in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA) will exhibit a relatively higher CAGR through 2022. Based on price range, economy segment is expected to remain preferred among individuals across the globe, with sales poised to surpass US$ 250 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. Key market players profiled in the report include Nordica S.p.A., Kneissl Tirol GmbH, Head NV, Skis Rossignol SAS, Fischer Sports GmbH, Clarus Corporation, Newell Brands Inc., and Amer Sports Corporation.

