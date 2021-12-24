Underwater Signaling Devices Market To Witness Steady Expansion During 2021 – 2031

Underwater signaling devices are used as a means of communication between divers engaged in underwater activities. Deep sea and oceans are largely unexplored and are occupied by unknown and unpredictable marine life creatures, making communicating underwater an essential part for any underwater activity. Underwater signaling devices help divers to stay alert while approaching aquatic animals or any unforeseen danger. Being able to communicate with fellow divers, especially in case of emergencies, is very important for underwater diving activities.

Hence, the signaling devices form an essential part of diving kits. The two types of underwater signaling devices that are mainly used by divers are visual and audible. Visual underwater signaling devices mainly use strobe or other types of lights to signal or gain the attention of fellow divers, while the audible underwater signaling devices use sound.

The type of device used depends on various factors, such as time of day (day or night), environment and circumstance. Visual underwater signaling devices are used when it’s dark or in presence of aquatic animals, while audible underwater signaling devices are more preferred in case of extreme emergencies as they often annoy fellow divers or animals in the vicinity.

Global Underwater Signaling Devices: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Underwater Signaling Devices are:

XS Scuba

DiveAlert

Oceanears

SCUBAPRO

AQUATEC – DUTON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Lancaster Scuba Center

Innovative Scuba Concepts

Scuba Max

Underwater Signaling Devices: Market Segmentation

On the basis of industry, the global Underwater Signaling Devices has been segmented as:

Oil & Gas

Marine

Adventure & Tourism

Others

On the basis of type, the global underwater signaling devices has been segmented as:

Visual underwater signaling devices

Audible underwater signaling devices

On the basis of depth, the global Underwater Signaling Devices has been segmented as:

Deep Water

Shallow Water

Underwater Signaling Devices: Dynamics Adventure and tourism segment will create major demand for underwater signaling devices as adventure activities, such as scuba diving and snorkeling, are gaining more popularity among tourists, especially millennials. This, in turn, is giving rise to more and more scuba diving centers around the world. Within the oil and gas industry, offshore field developments are on the rise given the exponential increase in the number of new fields discovered in North Sea, Gulf of Mexico and in the Pacific waters. Offshore installations require the use of divers and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for the execution of various projects. Hence, underwater signaling devices will witness greater demand from the oil and gas industry segment. Given their discreet nature, underwater signaling devices are also used by navy personnel engaging in complex underwater missions, but will account for the lowest market share. Since, underwater signaling devices are essential for all underwater marine activities, there are not many factors challenging the growth of the market. However, audible devices may face some challenge as they annoy fellow divers during scuba diving activities and scare off animals.