Marine Oil Market in East Asia is Expected to Deliver the Highest Growth Rate of more than 4% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Marine Oil Market Survey by Fact MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Marine Oil. The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Marine Oil Market across various industries and regions.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Marine Oil market. This report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This report sheds light on key dynamics and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users.

Demand for marine oil is generally higher than its supply, and therefore, producers have started to implement strategies to reduce volatility. These initiatives include increasing the usage of algae for production to reduce dependence on wild catch fish, as well as focus on aquaculture.

marine oil market regional incremental opportunity analysis

Fact.MR’s report explains in detail that while EMEA and South Asia & Pacific have a strong foothold in the global marine oil market, East Asia is the region where the most lucrative opportunities will be offered for stakeholders. Across the world, refined marine oil is finding more takers, thereby aiding market expansion.

Marine Oil Market: Competitive Analysis

The global marine oil market is moderately competitive in nature, where, tier-1 players make more than half of the global revenue.

Companies operating at the global level, such as China Fishery Group and Nissui Group, have considerably high marine oil market shares. Regional companies also have a strong foothold in their respective regions.

Due to high entry barriers and considerably low success ratio in the marine oil market, companies are generally wary before investing in this space. However, algae oil, which is in an introductory phase, has attracted the attention of several producers who are scaling up their production.

Marine oil is in high demand from end-use industries such as aqua feed and pharmaceuticals. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global marine oil market, with significant obstruction in raw material procurement and the supply of raw material from one country to another. This reduction in supply consequently hampers production in end-use industries, thereby diminishing the growth of the global marine oil market. Nevertheless, the global marine oil market is expected to gradually recover with the resumption of activities across the globe, and reach a valuation of US$ 2.6 Bn by 2030. 

Key Takeaways from Marine Oil Market Study

  • The EMEA region has a significant market share, catering to more than one third of the global marine oil market, primarily due to backward and forward integration.
  • Owing to huge demand for marine oil from other end-use industries, the pharmaceuticals and others segments are expected to have a sizeable market share, globally.
  • Refined marine oil is expected to progress at a CAGR of more than 4%, owing to its high usability in end-use industries.
  • Increasing utility of plant-based marine oil in aqua feed is a factor fuelling the growth of the marine oil market.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic will have a short-term effect on the global marine oil market.

“EPA DHA-based blended cooking oil is currently gaining traction. It can be one of the potential options to rejuvenate the maturing product life cycle,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

