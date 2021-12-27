Prescription Sunglass Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2027

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Prescription Sunglass Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global prescription/Rx sunglass market size is anticipated to value USD 5.31 billion until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. The surging need to gain good eyesight and rising adoption of superior optics having higher strength is projected to trigger the demand for prescription sunglasses.

The CR-39 lens material segment accounted for the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2019 on account of properties like lightweight and thin material. On the other hand, the polycarbonate lens material is being used for the production of sunglasses that can be worn for sports and outdoor activities on account of features like more UV absorption and affordable pricing.

The Asia Pacific accounted for a share of more than 20.0% across the global market in 2019 and is also expected to gain traction in the upcoming years due to the increasing population, emergence of online education and prolonged working hours at the office. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also projected to gain significant momentum over the forecasted period owing to rising demand for protective sunglasses that can be used in hazardous environments like chemical factories, mines and manufacturing plants.

The prescription/Rx sunglass market includes key players such as CooperVision, Luxottica Group S.p.A., Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss, Marchon, and Charmant Group. Rapid technological developments and strategies like mergers and acquisitions are undertaken by the key players for widening the geographical reach.

Prescription Sunglass Lens Material Outlook (Volume, Million Units and Revenue, USD Million; 2016 – 2027)

CR-39

Polycarbonate

Polyurethane

Glass

Others

Prescription Sunglass Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units and Revenue, USD Million; 2016 – 2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

