Vaccine Shippers Market Foreseen To Grow Exponentially Over 2021 – 2031

Vaccine Shippers are temperature-controlled storage containers used to transport the vaccine from one place to another place all over the world. Vaccine shippers ensure the protection of vaccines against temperature changes and physical damages during transit. These are very useful in the pharmaceutical industry for sending vaccines across the world which in turn allows the companies to expand their business. Vaccine shippers are temperature controlled hence the wastage or damage of the vaccines can be minimized. Shipping vaccines is very critical because of the logistical challenges posed by temperature, volume, safety, and other important factors. Vaccines are to be stored and transported to avoid any vulnerability and reach the end-user without any hindrances.

Primary packaging is the first level of container for the vaccine and the secondary packaging is the box of primary packages. The third level of packaging is the outer insulated shipping unit. Vaccine shippers are the tertiary level of packaging which will ensure the safety of the vaccines. The vaccine shippers are further segmented based on product type, packaging type, usage, duration, end-user, and region.

Competitive landscape

Few Key players in the Vaccine Shipper market

Softbox Systems

Envirotainer

Intelsius

Amerisource Bergen

Marken

Kuehne+Nagel

Pelican Biothermal

DHL International gmbh

Geodis

Sonoco Thermosafe

Cold chain Technologies

Sofrigam

Tempak

Key segments of vaccine shippers

Based on Product, vaccine shippers market is segmented as Parcel shippers Pallet Shippers

Based on Temperature, vaccine shippers market is segmented as < -2°C -2 to -8°C 15-25°C > 25°C

Based on Usage, vaccine shippers market is segmented as Single-use Vaccine shippers Reusable vaccine shippers

Based on Duration, vaccine shippers market is segmented as Up to 96 hours Up to 120 hours Up to 400 Hours

Based on Region, vaccine shippers market is segmented as North America APAC Europe MEA Latin America

Based on End-users, vaccine shippers market is segmented as Pharmaceutical companies Research and development organizations



What are the key factors influencing the growth of the vaccine shippers market? With the outbreak of new diseases all over the world and the rapid spreading of diseases, there is anticipation for vaccine necessity in the coming future; this is going to fuel the need for more advanced vaccine shipping packaging. With advancements in the healthcare sector, the need for effective shipping packages is also increasing. Each vaccine is unique and requires different storage containers and they have to be maintained at different temperatures. This provides an opportunity for the vaccine shipper manufacturers to come up with new products and technologies that will cater to the different requirements of the vaccines. Remodeling of vaccine transport and storage conditions with the latest technology to meet the demand which in turn affects the market growth and generates more revenue for manufacturers. With more investments in research and development activities, new varieties of products are produced and the production capacity is also increased to meet the increasing demand. Apart from this, new investments by pharmaceutical companies and increase in health care budget by governments across the world are accelerating the market growth. Demand for vaccines from underdeveloped and developing countries due to the spread of diseases will impact the demand for vaccine Shippers.

What are the opportunities to increase the market for Vaccine shippers? As Covid vaccines require low temperatures, the demand for heat-sensitive shippers will increase. The demand for more heat sensitive and freeze sensitive shippers are increasing due to the variety of vaccines that are being produced and shipped across the world, this provides scope for new developments in the Vaccine shippers market. Research and development organizations and other pharmaceutical companies are investing in the development of new vaccines this will increase the demand for different vaccine shippers. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure, extensive research and development activities drive the market growth further. Previously companies incurred losses due to the damage occurred during the transit; hence companies should start investing in developing more robust vaccine shipper to eliminate any vulnerability to minimize losses. The demand for ease and convenience vaccine shipping is providing an opportunity for vaccine shipper manufacturers to develop new products and increase their revenues.