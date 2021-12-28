Global Kid’s Furniture Market Is Expected To Grow At Steady Cagr Of 4% Over The Forecast Period

Kid’s furniture market is heavily invested in product innovation that ensures safety & comfort of children. With rapid increase in buying potential of internet-savvy consumers there is a shift in focus from traditional furniture designs to theme based kid’s furniture. The global kid’s furniture market is expected to grow at steady CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

There is a substantial increase in the demand for kid’s furniture from housing contractors that aim to build end-to-end home infrastructure. On the backdrop of these trends the kid’s furniture market will garner increased customer traction; ultimately leading to higher revenues for market players in this landscape.

Key Takeaways from Global Kid’s Furniture Market Study

Segmenting by product type, Beds, Cots, & Cribs will lead market demand due to increasing household income of middle-class citizens in developing countries. Customers are increasingly looking to buy better products that ensure the safety of their kids, while at the same time do not pollute the environment.

Shift in consumer preferences, positions wood as major market share holder with more than 65% of market demand coming from this segment. This can be attributed to increasingly stringent anti-pollution policies that aim to curb the use of plastic in manufacturing products.

Theme-based designs are most popular among consumers since they are preferred by imaginative children over bland designs. Young parents are very selective when it comes to design and consider the opinion of their wards before making a purchase.

Space efficient kid’s furniture that offers high functionality is gaining increased consumer traction. This is a direct result of surging demand for smart furniture solutions that accommodate clothes, books, toys in one place and subsequently de-clutter.

Non-toxic colors, and chewable materials are emerging trends that consumers are looking for in kid’s furniture repeatedly. Hence, manufacturers are innovating products that ensure safety of children.

“Theme-based furniture is entering children rooms of a growing number of high-paying consumers. These trends are driving the demand in kid’s furniture market and offer persisting growth opportunities in near future.” Says the Fact.MR analyst

Ergonomics to Drive Demand for Kid’s Furniture

Leading manufacturers are collating scientific research in ergonomics, anthropometrics, and sustainability best practices to develop products that differentiate them against stiff competition. The market is moving towards eco-friendly products that do not pollute the environment when discarded or thrown away. These trends are supported by a responsive consumer segment that continuously interacts with brands via social media channels. Marketing departments of major brands are attracting, engaging, and delighting consumers via social media channels in hopes of building a supportive community of consumers around their products.

