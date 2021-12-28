Baseball Shoes Market is Expected to Surpass a Valuation in Excess of US$ 4,500 Mn by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Baseball Shoes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Baseball Shoes

Fact.MR’s latest study reveals that the global market for baseball shoes will expand at a moderate pace during 2017 and 2022. As per the study, the global baseball shoes market is poised to reach a valuation in excess of US$ 4,500 Mn by the end of 2022.

Companies that manufacture baseball shoes are actively focusing on improving the functionalities and design of their products. Most baseball shoes are made of either genuine or synthetic leather. Owing to the superior quality, baseball shoes made of genuine leather are usually more expensive.

In addition, preference for baseball shoes made of genuine leather is relatively high among professional baseball players, as these shoes are more breathable, durable and supple than the synthetic variants. However, rapid improvements in design and quality of baseball shoes made of synthetic leather is reflecting favorably on their global sales. The aforementioned factors are expected to play an important role in fueling the growth of the global baseball shoes market over the next few years.

To lure buyers, some of the leading brands are introducing limited edition or special range of premium-quality baseball shoes that are more stylish and offer maximum comfort while running. In addition, the arrival of new baseball shoes that are specifically designed for use during practice session, training or warming up.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Metal Cleats

Molded Plastic Cleats

Turf/ Trainer Cleats

Interchangeable Cleats Design Style Low Height

3/4 Height Sales Channel Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Third Party Online Channel

Competition Tracking

The Fact.MR report also gives detailed information about leading companies that are currently active in the global baseball shoes market, which include

Under Armour

Nike

Adidas

Mizuno Corporation

New Balance INC

Easton Sports, Inc.

Skechers

INC

ASICS Corporation

Global Market for Baseball Shoes – Key Insights

North America will continue to be one of the attractive market for baseball shoes in 2017 and beyond. There is an overwhelming popularity of baseball in the North America region particularly in the U.S. Moreover, the massive fan-following of baseball clubs in the U.S. is an underlining factor behind the increasing sales of various types of baseball equipment including baseball shoes. This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the baseball shoes market in the region.

Based on product type, the metal cleats segment will retain its top position over 2022. The segment presently represents more than one-third share of the global market in terms of revenue. Towards the end of 2022, the metal cleats segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 2,000 Mn. Meanwhile, the plastic molded segment is expected to hold the second position during the forecast period.

On the basis of design style, the low height baseball shoes segment will remain dominant throughout the assessment period. The segment presently commands for nearly two-third revenue share of the market. By 2022-end, the low height baseball shoes segment is projected surpass a market valuation of US$ 3,100 Mn.

By sales channel, the modern trade segment is expected to remain highly lucrative. The segment currently represents around 25% market share in terms of revenue and the figure is unlikely to alter to a significant level in the forthcoming years.

