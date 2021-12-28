Snow Shoes Market: Recreational and Trekking Snowshoes will Remain Most Sought-After Products – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Snow Shoes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Snow Shoes

Fact.MR’s recently published report projects that the global snow shoes market will surpass a valuation of US$ 22 Mn, expanding at a sound CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2017-2022). Demand for snow shoes continues to be high in the areas that receive heavy snowfall. Snow shoes are a commonly used commodity in parts of the world that are mostly covered in snow throughout the year.

Moreover, growing popularity of snowshoeing and several other winter sports is making a positive impact of snow shoes sales. People also use snow shoes to avoid picking up any critical foot injuries while walking on snow. In winter sports events, athletes use snow shoes for more comfortable running, trekking and hiking. The latest versions of the snow shoes come with superior design that make them more efficient and accountable.

Further, companies that manufacture snow shoes are emphasizing on making their products lighter and easy to wear. The aforementioned factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the global snow shoes market in the forthcoming years. Hence, widespread availability of snow shoes in all sizes and shapes and stylish designs are boosting the sales of snow shoes. Some of the leading brands are launching a wide range of inexpensive snow shoes in order to gain more market share.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Recreational and Trekking Snowshoes

Backcountry Snowshoes

Racing Snowshoes Channel Sport Stores

Franchised Stores

Speciality Stores

Online Price Range Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

Super- Premium Demographics Men

Women

Kids

Competition Tracking

Adidas AG

Reebok International Ltd

Nike, Inc.

PUMA SE

ASICS Corporation

Burberry Group plc

Chanel International B.V.

GV Snowshoes

Atlas Snowshoe Company

Skechers U.S.A. Inc.

are the key players profiled in the global snow shoes market.

Highlights from the Report Include

On the basis of product type, the recreational and trekking snowshoes segment is expected to remain dominant in 2017 and beyond. This segment currently commands for over one one-third market share in terms of revenue is expected to witness an above average CAGR during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the racing snowshoes segment is projected to retain its second position over 2022.

By channel, the speciality stores segment and online segment collectively account for more than 50% revenue share of the global market. In addition, the former is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 8 Mn towards the end of 2022, expanding at a significant CAGR.

By price range, the economy segment is projected to remain highly lucrative over 2022. Currently, the segment is commands for close to 38% revenue share of the market. During the forecast period, economy segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6%.

Among region markets, North America is anticipated to dominate the global snow shoes market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The snow shoes market in North America is expected to, reflect a healthy CAGR of 5.3% between 2017 and 2022. This is primarily owing to the high participation of people in winter sports and the widespread popularity of snowshoeing in the region.

