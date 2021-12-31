Commercial Kitchen Equipment Market Analysis and Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 31 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The “Commercial Kitchen Equipment Market” report gives a massive source to analyze the industry and other fundamental technicalities identifying with it. The examination discloses the total assessment and veritable parts of the Commercial Kitchen Equipment market. This study exhibits a straightforward outline of the industry, that integrates applications, blueprints, industry chain structure, and definitions. This report prepares a case for investments in different regions based on a practical view of their regulatory outline, manufacturing dynamics, and availability of skills and resources in that region.

The Commercial Kitchen Equipment Market is anticipated to reach USD 112.47 billion by 2025. Commercial cooking equipment are an important part of food processing & service industry. This equipment is commonly used in hotels, restaurants, and the other commercial kitchens for ease in food preparation, and reduction in labor & operational cost and rising concerns regarding food safety will boost the commercial kitchen equipment industry growth in the years to come. Increase in disposable income is bound to boost the market growth.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the commercial kitchen appliances market such as volatile prices of raw material, and high cost of initial investment in with regards to the production plant. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Commercial kitchen equipment industry may be explored by type, end user, and geography. The market may be explored by type as Char Broilers/Broilers/Griddles/Grills, Braising Pans/Tilting Skillets, Cook-chill Systems, Steamers, Fryers, Ovens, Ranges, Cookers, Kettles, and Others. The “Cookers” segment dominated the commercial kitchen equipment market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to utilization of cookers by several catering companies, end-users, hotels, and restaurants.

Commercial kitchen appliances industry may be explored by end user as Fast Food Chain (FFC), Café & Bar, QSR, Railway Dining, Institutional Canteen, Ferry & Cruise, Resort & Hotel, Hospital, FSR, and Others. The “QSR” segment dominated the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The QSR segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% over the forthcoming period.

North America accounted for the major share of the commercial kitchen equipment market size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include surge in the number of fast food outlets due to hectic & busy lifestyle, rise in eating out expenditure, and increase in the number of working women. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the commercial kitchen equipment industry comprise Hamilton Beach, Hobart, Carrier Corporation, Middle by Corporation Company, True Manufacturing, The Vollrath Company, LLC, and AIHO Corporation. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

