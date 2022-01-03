Water Bikes Market To Witness Growth Acceleration During 2022 – 2031: FactMR

Water bikes deliver safe and exhilarating rides on the top of waves. Water bikes are establishing their position in the bicycle market. The increasing trend of bicycling to maintain general health is adding to the growth of this market.

In case of a water bike, both, the water pressure as well as wind speed affect the force people need to power the water bike with. Thus, the force needed to power a water bike is considerably higher than the force needed to power a traditional bike. Moreover, water bikes are more beneficial to heath than conventional bikes

Water Bikes Market: Segmentation

The water bikes market is segmented on the basis of technology, sales type, and capacity.

On the basis of technology, the water bikes market is segmented into:

Conventional Water Bikes

Electric Water Bikes

On the basis of sales type, the water bikes market is segmented into:

Rental Bikes

New Bikes

Water Bikes Market: Regional Outlook

North America is dominating the water bikes market – the reason behind its tremendous growth is the fact that, most manufacturers are located in North America. The U.S. and Canada hold a significant share of global production. In Asia Pacific, developing countries such as China and India are projected to grow over the years in the water bikes market, due to urbanization and technology advancements in these countries.

Growing tourism is also one of the reasons for growth escalation in these countries. Furthermore, the high demand for environment-friendly transportation in European countries will also fuel growth in the water bikes market.

Asia Pacific will be followed by Middle Eastern countries. From 2016 to 2017, Dubai maritime tourists and cruises increased significantly by 15% to 18%, respectively. The Emirates is home to the Middle East’s largest and most modern water equipment facilities

As the number of users grow in the MEA market, sustainable growth of the water bikes market in the region will get cemented.

Competitive Analysis of Water Bikes Market :

Some of the key market participants identified across the value chain of the water bikes market are:

Schiller Bikes

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA.

DaveCornthwaite

Hydrobikes Inc.

Austin Water Bikes

